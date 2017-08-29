Honor Your Father and Mother

Honor your father and your mother, that your days may be long in the land which the Lord your God gives you. Exodus 20:12

A few years ago at summer camp, we did a lesson on the commandment to honor your father and mother. We set out a beautiful and bountiful plate of cookies at the end of the buffet line. There were over 100 cookies on the plate. We also placed a sign next to the plate of cookies that read “Do not touch these cookies.” And then a couple of us priests waited around the corner to see how many campers would take a cookie. Fortunately, many of the campers walked right by the plate, saw the “don’t touch sign” and kept going. Some of them stopped, stared at the plate, thought for a moment, and then kept going. And about 10 of the campers, looked at the sign, thought about it, and took a cookie. They must have thought “Who is going to miss one cookie if I take one, there are at least a hundred cookies here, and who doesn’t like a scrumptious chocolate chip cookie, how big of a sin could it be to take one of these?”

What the campers didn’t know was that a large quantity of salt had been baked into the cookies, making them inedible. So, we watched from across the room, as the thieving ten campers took bites out of their scrumptious cookies, and watched their faces turn to disgust, watch them spit out the cookies and quickly grab something to drink.

The lesson here was that one of the reasons that we honor our fathers and mothers is that when we are children, they know more than us. If a parent tells you “don’t touch that stove,” that’s exactly what they mean. They don’t mean, “go ahead and try it and see what happens.” They mean “don’t try that because we KNOW what’s going to happen: you are going to get hurt.”

This commandment is the only one of the Ten Commandments that says “follow this ‘so that your days may be long upon the earth.’” And it’s very true, that if you don’t follow the basic “commandments” of your parents, like “look both ways before you cross the street,” or “don’t get in a car with a stranger,” your days probably won’t be long upon this earth.

With God as our Heavenly Father, we are supposed to treat His Commandments in the same way. There are certain things He commands us to do that we should not be doing, like harming others through gossip, or speaking lies about other people, or being jealous, etc. Just like the cookies at camp, it is very attractive to gossip and put other people down. But just like the cookies at camp, once you start breaking commandments, you realize how tasteless it really is. And while our days will not necessarily be longer on the earth because we follow God’s commandments, our days will certainly be more meaningful. Also, when our days on earth our over, our eternity of days will be spent in the Kingdom of God rather than outside of it. So, follow the commandments, for a happy life on earth, and an even happier life after life on earth is over. And don’t think you need to try something in order to figure out it is wrong. There are plenty of things we know are wrong before we try them, and there are plenty of things we may not know but can take the word of a father, a mother, or our Heavenly Father, and trust that they are wrong without trying them.

There are several points to ponder under the Fifth Commandment. In addition to honoring our parents, it is important to honor the rest of our family members. Parents are to honor their own children, and not neglect them. We are to treat our family members with patience and love. Again, this includes our own children for those who have children. This commandment includes taking care of our parents, getting along with our siblings, looking out for grandparents and other family members. Finally, this commandment also includes members of the clergy—our “spiritual fathers.” This includes respect for our Metropolitan and our parish priest, and, not only resisting the urge to speak ill of either, but as we do with our parents, to honor them with respect and obedience, knowing that they bear great responsibility for our souls and our spiritual growth.

Some points to ponder regarding the Fifth Commandment include:

Have I loved and respected my parents as I should?

Have I neglected them or failed to help them?

Have I disobeyed them, deceived them, or caused them pain by my words or deeds?

Have I treated all my family members with patience and love?

Have I neglected my children?

Have I disrespected any member of the clergy?

Lord, please help me to honor not only my mother and my father today, but to honor You, my Heavenly Father, in all that I say and do. As it is Your will, allow my days to be long upon this earth, and grant me eternal life in the world to come. And as I work my way through this life, help me avoid temptations. Help me to go towards the good. And surround me with good people who will lead me to the good. Bless my family member (mention them by name) as well as my priest (mention his name). Amen.

