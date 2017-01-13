How to Love God

THE GREAT COMMANDMENTS: WHERE DO YOU STAND?

You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your strength and with all your mind; and your neighbor as yourself. Luke 10:27

I love Thee, O Lord, my strength. The Lord is my rock, and my fortress, and my deliverer, my God, my rock, in Whom I take refuge, my shield, and the horn of my salvation, my stronghold. Psalm 18:1-2

Good morning Prayer Team!

Before I offer a reflection on how to love God, I want to ask for prayers for someone who loves God very much, someone who I deeply respect and admire, someone I am privileged to call a friend, and someone who can use your prayers. Her name is Presbytera Jenny. She has been bravely fighting cancer for the past 18 months. Her cancer has come back and she is undergoing treatment far from home, far from family. Please remember Presbytera Jenny, her husband, Father Thomas, and their daughter, Marina, in your prayers. Presbytera Jenny is part of our prayer team. Let’s let our team step up and pray for our team-mate!

The two great commandments call on us to love God and love our neighbor. In the last reflection we spoke about love and what love means. Today we will talk about how to love God, and then the following three reflections will offer practical advice on how to making loving God part of your everyday life.

The Psalm verses above describe God as a source of strength, a rock, a fortress, a deliverer, a refuge, a shield, a stronghold. It is easy to express love for God if God is all of these things to you. Is He all of these things to you?

Complete this thought: I love Thee, O Lord my _________________________

Write down as many things as you can about what God means to you and to your life. Love is the pinnacle of any relationship, because love is the willingness to empty oneself for the benefit of another. So loving God is the pinnacle of the relationship with God because when we love God, we desire to empty ourselves and give to Him. When we love God, we desire to focus our lives on living for Him.

There is a set of evaluation questions which many people use before they receive the sacrament of confession. The questions are based on the Ten Commandments. The First Commandment which God gave to Moses in Exodus 20:2-3 says “I am the Lord your God, who brought you out of the land of Egypt, out of the house of bondage. You shall have no other gods before me.” On the evaluation page, there are several questions that I pose to you as well:

Has God been the source, center and hope of my life? (Write down what is at the center of your life)

Have I put myself, others or things before God? (Write down your list of priority and see where God falls on that list)

Have I failed to trust in God’s existence, love and mercy?

Have I failed to pray to God, to worship Him and to thank Him for His blessings?

Have I tried to serve God and keep His commandments faithfully?

Have I murmured or complained against God in adversity?

Have I praised and glorified God through my words and deeds?

If God is the source, center and hope of our lives, then we will be following all the commandments. Failure to keep Him at the center is the root cause of all sin. And sin, simply put, is failure to love.

So how are we supposed to love God? We are supposed to love Him constantly, in all that we do. Superimpose the face of Christ over every person you meet and show the love to them that you would show if Christ Himself was standing before you, because He is, in the face of whoever you meet. Prayer, worship and learning are three ways to grow in our love for God. So tune in next time for practical ways to improve each of them.

Again, we are praying for mercy, life, peace, health, salvation, strength, courage, stamina and joy for your handmaiden Jenny, Presbytera, who is ill, and for her husband, Fr. Thomas and their daughter Marina. Give them strength in every trial, and restore her to perfect health as it pleases You. For You are the healer and physician of our souls and bodies and to You we give glory, Father, Son and Holy Spirit, now and forever and to the ages of ages. Amen.

Put God first today!

+Fr. Stavros

Visit our site each day to read the Daily Devotion!

Photo Credit: Gift By God

The Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America originally commissioned by SCOBA to create a national, sustainable, and effective media witness for Orthodox Christianity and seekers around the world through media ministry. CLICK HERE to download our brochure.

This 501(c)3 is recognized as a leader in the Orthodox Media field and has sustained consistent growth over twenty years. OCN shares the timeless faith of Orthodoxy with the contemporary world through modern media. We are on a mission to inspire Orthodox Christians Worldwide. We have reached 5.7 Million People in One Week. Much like public radio, the Orthodox Christian Network relies on the support of our listeners, readers, and fans. If you are interested in supporting our work, you can send your gift by direct mail, over the phone, or on our website. Your gift will ensure that OCN may continue to offer free, high-quality, Orthodox media.

Do you find it hard to keep focused on Christ when you’re on the go? OCN makes it easy! Give today to help you and your Orthodox community stay connected no matter the location.

ORTHODOX MOBILE APPS ARE HERE!

Click here to download the Spark OCN and Orthodox Prayer Book.

_______________________________________________________________________

Posted by the Orthodox Christian Network. OCN is on Social Media! Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Google+, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Instagram