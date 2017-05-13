I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me

The OCN family is sending prayers and warmest wishes for a speedy recovery to Fr. Stavros following his surgery. We hope his recovery period finds him steadier, stronger, and healthier with each day.

We will now be including the daily reading of Epistle and Gospel with The Prayer Team.

Philippians 4:4-13

I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. Philippians 4:13

I

Who am I? I am created in the image and likeness of God. I have the Light of Christ in me. I have gifts and talents that will allow me to make a positive contribution to Society as well as to make a positive witness for Christ I am unique and special because God made me that way. I was not created with flaws but I have flaws because I live in a flawed world My flaws contribute to my being a sinful person. I am not a lost cause. I can find my way to Paradise through faith, works, repentance and God’s grace.

Can

Can is a positive word. It focuses on what is possible, not impossible. With God all things are possible. (Matthew 19:26) Every good and perfect gift is from Above. (James 1: 17) Apart from God we can do nothing. (John 15:5) Christ, faith, hope, salvation-these are all positive things, All things that we CAN have. This is a mindset we must create-a positive mindset that sees the good in things, sees the glass half-full, finds Joy and Christ in all things.

Do

There is a difference between “hearing” and “doing”. Being a Christian, having faith is not only a state of “being”, and is not only based on what we “hear” but on what we do. But be doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving yourselves. James 1:22

All

The Holy Spirit is everywhere and fills all things. There isn’t a good work that we undertake where Christ can’t be involved. Nor is Christianity something that we should compartmentalize-it is something that should be ever-present in our lives.

Things

What are the things that Christ helps us do? He helps us achieve the positive things that St. Paul speaks about-the things that are true, noble, just, pure, lovely, of good report, the praiseworthy things that glorify God. He helps us overcome things that challenge-being abased, being hungry, being in need.

Through

With the assistance of, in tandem with, in union with, with Christ as the head of Our lives. Christ is with us, in us, and we should allow Him to lead us.

Christ

Our Lord, God, Savior, our Hope, our Rock, our Salvation.

Who

Christ is fully God and became fully man. He is at the same time our Creator and our redeemer. He has the strength of God but understands the weakness of man. He experienced also the need for God.

Strengthens

Christ gives the strength to overcome challenges that can be overcome, He gives Strength to be patient with the challenges that cannot be overcome, He Gives us wisdom to know when surrender and when to fight. He is the Comforting Father who consoles His children when they are sad. He is Encouraging Father who directs His children when they have lost their way.

Me

I am in the middle of God’s grand plan. I have already been born. I have yet to Die. I’m working my way through life, in the hope of everlasting life. I have constant challenges and obstacles in my path. I can’t make it by myself. I need His help, which comes both directly from Him, and through other people. This is why I am part of the church-to be around other people who can help me through life, to commune with Christ while on my journey. My relationship with Christ is at the same time communal- I belong to a community of people, enjoined with the saints and angels. But at the same time, faith is personal to me. I have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ.

Have a great day!

+Fr. Stavros

With Roger Hunt providing today’s Daily Reading: Listen Now.

