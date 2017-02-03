Introducing a New Book by Fr. Stavros Akrotirianakis, Daily Prayer Team Contributor at OCN

The Road Back to Christ: Reflections on Lent, Holy Week and the Resurrection

Do you want to put your spiritual life into high gear this Lent and Easter season? Does your spiritual life need renewed energy? Are you still trying to understand why Jesus died and rose from the dead?

Regardless of your Christian denomination, this book will deepen your faith and understanding of the Passion and Resurrection of Christ. Great Lent is meant to be a time for spiritual evaluation and growth. The themes of this book—the repentance of the Prodigal Son, the journey to the Cross, the joy of the Resurrection, and the command to go forth and preach the Gospel—will lead you to recommit yourself to the Christian Faith and find the road back to Christ. And unlike other books of Lenten reflections, this one doesn’t end with the Resurrection. There are over fifty reflections to be read after Easter to ensure that the goals set during Lent become habits lasting long after we celebrate the Resurrection.

Lent and Pascha (Easter) in the Orthodox Christian Church is an undertaking like no other. Orthodox Christians follow four weeks of preparation before Lent, a forty-day Lenten journey, and eight days of Holy Week. The Feast of the Resurrection kicks off a fifty-day celebration, which culminates with Ascension and Pentecost.

The Road Back to Christ: Reflections on Lent, Holy Week and the Resurrection is a series of short daily reflections on the scripture readings of Holy Week and the accounts of the Resurrection and post-Resurrection appearances of Christ. Designed to guide its readers through the journey, it will both inspire and reinvigorate your faith through meditation, prayer, and a deeper understanding of the Passion and Resurrection of Jesus Christ.

RECOMMIT YOURSELF TO YOUR CHRISTIAN FAITH THIS LENT

MAKE THE JOURNEY TO THE CROSS AND THE EMPTY TOMB

Consider making The Road Back to Christ your spiritual companion for this Lent and Pascha!

You can purchase The Road Back to Christ at Amazon, Xulon Press (which gives at 30% discount to church bookstores), Orthodox Marketplace or at OCN.

Father Stavros N. Akrotirianakis is a Greek Orthodox Priest who serves St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church in Tampa, Florida. He has also authored the book Let All Creation Rejoice: Reflections on Advent, the Nativity and Epiphany .

