Who is Jesus? Family Insights Podcast Series

Join us today as we discuss the importance of teaching your children who Jesus is and what He means to you. As a Christian, the most important thing we want to teach our children is Jesus’ love, but how do we ensure our children intake and learn His love? Reading Bible stories to your children, role playing, talking about creation, praying together, and enlisting the help of others are all great ways to ensure your children learn about Jesus’ love. Most importantly, tell your children that who you believe Jesus is makes all the difference in the world to you in good times and bad, joy and sorrow.

Welcome to the Podcast Series of Family Insights powered by Orthodox Christian Network and Family Life Ministry.