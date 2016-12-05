Let YOUR Light Shine Through YOUR Unique Gifts

LET US GIVE THANKS TO THE LORD

I give thanks to the Lord with my whole heart. Psalm 9:1

Jesus said, “You are the light of the world. A city set on a hill cannot be hid. Nor do men light a lamp and put it under a bushel, but on a stand, and it gives light to all in the house. Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven. Matthew 5: 14-16

Good morning Prayer Team!

God made every one of us in His image and likeness. However, just as God is infinite, in His great wisdom and love, He made each human being to be different. We can take an “infinite” number of people and not find two that are exactly the same. Even identical twins have different skill sets and talents. Our purpose in life is to glorify God, to let our light, His light, shine on others through our unique gifts, used to help those around us.

Thankfully, each person is not the same. We tend to place higher values on certain kinds of people. We rank the doctor ahead of the farmer. Yet we forget that without the farmer, we’d have no food and thus no life and no need for a doctor. And without the truck driver, we wouldn’t get the food from the farm to the store. And without the person who puts the food on the shelves, there would be no food to buy. And without the person who sweeps the floor in the store, the food would be contaminated. And without the person who inventories the store, there wouldn’t be enough food to buy. The point here is that each person has the potential to play an important role in the world. Not everyone is going to be doctor and that is a good thing. If, however, you shine God’s light through your work, whatever work that may be, then God will be glorified, our neighbor will be loved, and we will be doing right in the eyes of God.

While we may each have unique gifts and talents, we shine the same Light. Going now to our theme of gratitude, we should be grateful for the Light of Christ, present in each of us. We should be thankful for gifts and talents we have received from Him. And if thankfulness is an action, our thankfulness should manifest itself in honest and consistent effort to use our talents as best as we can, to give a good effort.

Part of the problem in our world today is that people lament who they aren’t and what they don’t have, rather than being grateful for who they are and for what they have. I’m never going to be a millionaire, drive an expensive car or take exotic trips, and that’s okay. I’m satisfied that I can earn a living and at the same time give glory to God by hopefully helping others in some small way.

Someone once told me that God crowns effort, not success. Because sometimes we cannot control success. We can always, however, control our efforts. So, we need to be grateful for what we have, and do the best with what He has given us. And in this way, we will glorify Him, help our neighbor, and move ourselves closer to God’s Kingdom.

Lord, thank You for the unique gifts and talents I have (name them). Help me to use these gifts today to bring glory to You and to help those around me. Help me to appreciate and use the gifts I have, celebrating what I have been given and honoring You, as the One who gave them to me. Let Your Light so shine in me that others will see my good works, done in Your name, and come to know and glorify You as well. Amen.

Make your effort reflect thankfulness for His gifts to you!

+Fr. Stavros

Visit our site each day to read the Daily Devotion!

Photo credit: Extreme Mind Makeover



The Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America originally commissioned by SCOBA to create a national, sustainable, and effective media witness for Orthodox Christianity and seekers around the world through media ministry. CLICK HERE to download our brochure.

This 501(c)3 is recognized as a leader in the Orthodox Media field and has sustained consistent growth over twenty years. OCN shares the timeless faith of Orthodoxy with the contemporary world through modern media. We are on a mission to inspire Orthodox Christians Worldwide. We have reached 5.7 Million People in One Week. Much like public radio, the Orthodox Christian Network relies on the support of our listeners, readers, and fans. If you are interested in supporting our work, you can send your gift by direct mail, over the phone, or on our website. Your gift will ensure that OCN may continue to offer free, high-quality, Orthodox media.

Do you find it hard to keep focused on Christ when you’re on the go? OCN makes it easy! Give today to help you and your Orthodox community stay connected no matter the location.

ORTHODOX MOBILE APPS ARE HERE!

Click here to download the Spark OCN and Orthodox Prayer Book.

_______________________________________________________________________

Posted by the Orthodox Christian Network. OCN is on Social Media! Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Google+, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Instagram