Let’s Go Do It!

Then Jesus’ mother and His brothers came to Him, but they could not reach Him for the crowd. And He was told “Your mother and Your brothers are standing outside, desiring to see You.” But He said to them, “My mother and My brothers are those who hear the word of God and do it.” Luke 8: 19-21

Good morning Prayer Team!

Having prayed for a perfect, holy, peaceful and sinless day, let us commit ourselves, and one another, and our whole life to Christ our God.

To You, O Lord.

Having taken the journey through the Divine Liturgy and having partaken of Holy Communion, we close off the service with petitions that direct us what to do once the service has finished. Being an Orthodox Christian is not something that we compartmentalize into an hour or so on Sundays (and other days) at the Divine Liturgy. Rather, the Divine Liturgy serves to re-educate and remind us what the Christian life is all about. It reconciles us to God and to one another. It encourages and comforts us. And as it is about to end, it calls us to action.

Having prayed for (the) perfect, holy, peaceful and sinless day, the Divine Liturgy now calls us to action, to commit ourselves and one another and our whole life to Christ our God. We have heard this phrase multiple times at the Divine Liturgy. This is the last time that it is heard at the Divine Liturgy. Its repeated use reminds us that the Orthodox Christian life is indeed a “lifestyle,” something that should be part of our everyday experience. It is not enough to commit ourselves and one another and “one hour on Sundays” to Christ our God. Every day is supposed to be committed to Him, to loving Him and to loving and serving one another.

This last petition is a message to us—GO BE what we’ve been praying for—be a peacemaker, make decisions based on what is good for your soul and on what promotes peace in the world, love one another, give thanks to the Lord, live out life in peace and repentance, and so many more directives we receive through the service.

When we compartmentalize our Christian faith to the one hour of the Liturgy on Sunday, then our participation in the life of the church is a formal, check the box type of participation. When we limit our prayer life to the Divine Liturgy and our study of scripture to the Sunday Gospel, we are compartmentalizing them as well. Prayer and reading of scripture is supposed to be something we do each day. Living the Christian life of loving God and loving neighbor is supposed to happen on a daily basis as well.

The verse of scripture quoted above reminds us that it is not enough to merely “hear” the word of God. We are supposed to do something with what we’ve heard. We’re supposed to love, to forgive, to help, to learn, to serve and so many other things. And the commitment to live the Christian life is not limited to Sundays but is something that is a lifetime commitment lived out each day. Finally we are to encourage one another to be committed Christians. In loving our neighbor, we not only look out for the welfare of our neighbor but we are supposed to encourage the Christian life of our neighbor as well.

I thank You, Lord my God, that You have not rejected me, a sinner, but have made me worthy to partake of Your holy mysteries. I thank You that You have permitted me, although I am unworthy, to receive your pure and heavenly gifts. O loving Master, who died and rose for our sake, and granted to us these awesome and life-giving mysteries for the well-being and sanctification of our souls and bodies, let these gifts be for healing of my own soul and body, the averting of every evil, the illumination of the eyes of my heart, the peace of my spiritual powers, a faith unashamed, a love unfeigned, the fulfilling of wisdom, the observing of Your commandments, the receiving of Your divine grace, and the inheritance of Your kingdom. Preserved by them in Your holiness, may I always be mindful of your grace and no longer live for myself, but for You our Master and Benefactor. May I pass form this life in the hope of eternal life, and attain to the everlasting rest, where the voices of Your Saints who feast are unceasing, and their joy, beholding the ineffable beauty of Your countenance is unending. For You, Christ our God, are the true joy and gladness of those who love You, and all creation praises You forever. Amen. (From the Thanksgiving Prayers following Holy Communion)

Let Christian principles guide your life today!

+Fr. Stavros

Visit our site each day to read the Daily Devotion!

Photo credit: Synod.com

The Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America originally commissioned by SCOBA to create a national, sustainable, and effective media witness for Orthodox Christianity and seekers around the world through media ministry. CLICK HERE to download our brochure.

This 501(c)3 is recognized as a leader in the Orthodox Media field and has sustained consistent growth over twenty years. OCN shares the timeless faith of Orthodoxy with the contemporary world through modern media. We are on a mission to inspire Orthodox Christians Worldwide. We have reached 5.7 Million People in One Week. Much like public radio, the Orthodox Christian Network relies on the support of our listeners, readers, and fans. If you are interested in supporting our work, you can send your gift by direct mail, over the phone, or on our website. Your gift will ensure that OCN may continue to offer free, high-quality, Orthodox media.

Do you find it hard to keep focused on Christ when you’re on the go? OCN makes it easy! Give today to help you and your Orthodox community stay connected no matter the location.

ORTHODOX MOBILE APPS ARE HERE!

Click here to download the Spark OCN and Orthodox Prayer Book.

_______________________________________________________________________

Posted by the Orthodox Christian Network. OCN is on Social Media! Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Google+, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Instagram