And the Light shines in the Darkness: Come Receive the Light Radio Interview

Listen to this moving conversation between Fr. Chris Metropulos and Sandra Anderson about the Hogar Rafael Ayau Orphanage in Guatemala. Sandra has been a long time supporter of the orphanage and shares the history and current work of this unique ministry to abandoned children in and around the Guatemala City area.



Next, our guest host Emmy Louvaris talks with Fr. Charles Joanides about his book, Attending To Your Marriage, focusing in on the section covering what the Orthodox Church has to say about divorce and remarriage.

