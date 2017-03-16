LIVE Q & A with Fr. Gregory – What happens to the Soul After Death

By Rev. Fr. Gregory Joyce in Adult Study Classes
Mar 16, 2017 Comment(s) Tags: , , , ,


Every other week Fr. Gregory goes LIVE on OCN Facebook and has a worldwide audience of questions and answers with viewers and supporters like you.

ABOUT FR. GREGORY JOYCE

Fr. Gregory Joyce is the Rector of St. Vladimir’s Church, part of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside Russia. Fr. Gregory served at Holy Trinity Monastery on the clerical staff and taught English and English as a Second Language at Holy Trinity Monastery during the academic year 1995-96. He received his Pastoral Theological Certificate from Holy Trinity Monastery in 1996. Later that same year Fr. Gregory was appointed Rector of St. Vladimir’s Church by Archbishop Alypy. In addition to being the Rector of St. Vladimir’s and Dean of the Diocesan Seminary, Fr. Gregory is the Secretary of the Diocese of Chicago & Mid-America, and the Dean of the Michigan parishes of the Diocese of Chicago and Mid-America. Fr. Gregory and Matushka Elizabeth make their home in Saline, MI with their three children.

ABOUT THE ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN NETWORK

Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is a 501(c)3 and an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America . It is a recognized leader in the Orthodox Media field and has sustained consistent growth over twenty-two years. We have worked to create a community for both believers and non believers alike by sharing the timeless faith of Orthodoxy with the contemporary world through modern media. We are on a mission to inspire Orthodox Christians Worldwide. We have reached 5.7 Million People in One Week and we want to reach millions more!  Signup to receive our newsletter email: info@myocn.net.

Do you find it hard to keep focused on Christ when you’re on the go? OCN makes it easy! You can be inspired daily by the OCN programming from where ever you are by plugging into our ListenReadWatch Worship.  To learn more about emerging Orthodox leaders in our Community check out OCN 30 Under 30 Initiative.  It is an opportunity to show support for and invest in this next generation of trailblazers.

Much like public radio, the Orthodox Christian Network relies on the support of our listeners, readers, volunteers, and fans. If you are interested in supporting our work, you can send your sustaining gift by direct mail, over the phone, or on our website. Your gift will ensure the continued growth of this encouraging Orthodox Community by providing faith-building, free, high-quality programming. Give today to help you and your Orthodox community stay connected no matter the location.

