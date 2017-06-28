Many will come!

By Presvytera Alexandra Houck in The Children's Word
Jun 28, 2017 Comment(s) Tags:

Have you ever had a birthday party and invited some of your friends? Who was on your list? Were they all from your class or sports team? Were they all boys or all girls? Did they all live in your same town? Chances are, your friends had something in common with each other.

In today’s Gospel reading, we hear about a Roman authority who came to find Jesus. His servant was sick, and he knew Jesus could heal him. He didn’t expect Jesus to come and touch the sick man. He knew He could just say the word, and he would be healed! He really had great faith, but the funny thing was that the Roman authority wasn’t even Jewish, like Jesus was! That’s why Jesus praised this man: “Truly, I say to you, not even in Israel have I found such faith.”

When you have a party, you usually invite people like you, but our Lord invites everybody to be with Him. He says, in the Gospel today, “Many will come from east and west…in the kingdom of heaven.” Heaven will be full of all types of people, because our Lord invites them all. God invites us all, but remember, we have to take His invitation! We take His invitation when we follow our Lord. We take His invitation when we believe in Him, like the man in the Gospel today!

SAINT JUVENALY: THE FIRST MARTYR IN AMERICA

Have you ever noticed that we celebrate a saint’s nameday? Usually, it’s the day that the saint died (so you’d think you’d be sad), but we celebrate. We’re happy! That’s because we know the person is with Christ, our Lord. So we know he or she is happy too!

Today we celebrate a saint who lived here in America (in Alaska, but before Alaska was part of the United States). Saint Juvenaly
was a priest and monk who came from Russia to teach people about Jesus Christ. He worked very hard…in a very hard place to live. Thousands of native Eskimos came to believe in Christ, and they were baptized. Sometimes, Juvenaly would go to a village, and the native people there would believe in our one, true God right away. Other times, they would not believe. Sometimes they would even get angry at Juvenaly and the other missionaries. They would send him away.

In the year 1796, Juvenaly was killed by some of the native people. Nobody knows for sure what happened, but we do know that Ju-venaly was killed because of his faith in God. He is called a martyr.

The hymn for Saint Juvenaly starts like this, “Today Alaska rejoices and America celebrates.” That’s because we know Saint Juvenaly is celebrating too…life with Jesus Christ forever!

We celebrate the feastday of Saint Juvenaly on July 2nd (July 15th OC).

Click here to download your free copy of The Children’s Word.

Photo credit: Christianity.com

ABOUT THE ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN NETWORK

Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is a 501(c)3 and an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America . It is a recognized leader in the Orthodox Media field and has sustained consistent growth over twenty-two years. We have worked to create a community for both believers and non believers alike by sharing the timeless faith of Orthodoxy with the contemporary world through modern media. We are on a mission to inspire Orthodox Christians Worldwide. We have reached 5.7 Million People in One Week and we want to reach millions more!  Signup to receive our newsletter email: info@myocn.net.

Do you find it hard to keep focused on Christ when you’re on the go? OCN makes it easy! You can be inspired daily by the OCN programming from where ever you are by plugging into our ListenReadWatch Worship.  To learn more about emerging Orthodox leaders in our Community check out OCN 30 Under 30 Initiative.  It is an opportunity to show support for and invest in this next generation of trailblazers.

Much like public radio, the Orthodox Christian Network relies on the support of our listeners, readers, volunteers, and fans. If you are interested in supporting our work, you can send your sustaining gift by direct mail, over the phone, or on our website. Your gift will ensure the continued growth of this encouraging Orthodox Community by providing faith-building, free, high-quality programming. Give today to help you and your Orthodox community stay connected no matter the location.

donate now

ORTHODOX MOBILE APPS ARE HERE!

Click here to download the Spark OCN and Orthodox Prayer Book.

_______________________________________________________________________
Posted by the Orthodox Christian Network. OCN is on Social Media! Follow us on TwitterFacebookYouTube, Google+, PinterestLinkedIn and Instagram

written by
avatar
Presvytera Alexandra Houck
Presvytera Alexandra Houck created The Children's Word bulletin so children…
Related Posts
The Children’s Word: Don’t bury your gifts...
The Children’s Word: Jesus is for everybody!
The Children’s Word: Be proud?
The Children’s Word: The biggest party
The Children’s Word: Can you find Christ?
The Children’s Word: A Happy Lent
The Children’s Word: What’s a real discipl...
The Children’s Word: A True Friend
The Children’s Word: Our Lord on the Cross
The Children’s Word: Making progress!
The Children’s Word: When God says “no”
The Children’s Word: It’s hard to be h...
The Children’s Word: Christ is risen!
Listen to 24/7 Orthodox Christian Radio Streaming
Orthodox Christian Liturgical Music Orthodox Christian Talk Radio
Orthodox Christian Network | P.O. Box 4690, Fort Lauderdale Florida, 33338-4690 | Phone: 954-522-5567
The Orthodox Christian Network is a commissioned agency of the Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of North and Central America
The Orthodox Christian Network is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and all donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.
The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Orthodox Christian Network.
©2008-2017 Orthodox Christian Network. All rights reserved.