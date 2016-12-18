Maryland Philoptochos Chapter Raises Money by Baking Christmas Bread.

A 35-year tradition continues at the Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Parkville, MD.

Members of the St. Demetrios Ladies Philoptochos Society, who are mostly women in their 70s or 80s, gathered recently to make traditional round loaves of Greek Christmas bread, known as Christopsomo, literally translated as “Christ’s bread.”

With a goal of making 150 loaves, the women are organized into various shifts and responsibilities.

Proceeds of the sale of the loaves will be used to fund national and local charities ranging from the Ronald McDonald House to serving needy children at two area schools.

You can CLICK HERE to read the full story, “At St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, gathering to bake a Christmas bread to serve charity’” in the Baltimore Sun.

Photo: Brian Krista, Baltimore Sun

