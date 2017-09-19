Meek Doesn’t Mean Weak

The Beatitudes

Blessed are the meek, for they shall inherit the earth. Matthew 5:5

Good morning Prayer Team!

Many people confuse “meekness” with “weakness.” The world will say, in response to this Beatitude, that “being meek and mild is okay for a ladies’ aid croquet match, but that’s not where it’s at in the real world. You’ve got to be tough to make it, to even survive.” The world tells us that meekness is a lack of strength and vitality, to lack backbone or spirit. Christ teaches us that it means nothing of the sort.

In Greek, the word “Praotes” means gentleness. When I have a true view of myself in terms of poverty of spirit and mourning because of my sinfulness, then I am meek. The meek are those who give soft answers to harsh questions—they do not offer harsh for harsh. Meekness is regularly contrasted with pride because it is the opposite of arrogance. Here are some places where we find “Praotes” (meekness/gentleness) in the Bible:

Galatians 5:22 But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, meekness, self-control; and 6:1:Brethren, if a man is overtaken in any trespass, you who are spiritual restore such a won in a spirit of gentleness, considering yourself, lest you also be tempted.

2 Corinthians 10:1: Now, I, Paul, myself am pleading with you by the meekness and gentleness of Christ—who in presence am lowly among you, but being absent am bold toward you.

Meaning “Tender spirit” in I Corinthians 4:21: Shall I come to you with a rod, or in love and a spirit of gentleness?

Meaning “Unselfishness” in Ephesians 4:2: Walk worthy of the calling with which you were called, with all lowliness and gentleness, with patience, bearing with one another in love.

Meaning, “Forgiving spirit” in Titus 3:2: Speak evil of no one, be peaceable, gentle, showing all humility to men.

Meaning “Humble spirit” in James 1:21: Therefore lay aside all filthiness and overflow of wickedness, and receive with meekness the implanted word, which is able to save your souls.

Meekness is considerate of others. Meekness admits its faults to others. Meekness is not weakness. Christ was meek, not weak. Because He had the infinite resources of God at His disposal. The truly strong are the meek because they depend on the inexhaustible resources of God.

Meekness is obedience to God—which is difficult. It is doing the Godly thing, but maintaining control of emotions, though not suppressing them. So a meek person can become angry. Jesus turned over the tables in the temple and threw out the money changers. Moses broke the tablets of the Ten Commandments. But their anger was not destructive and sinful. It was righteous and purposeful anger. Meekness is quick to listen, quick to forgive, slow to anger. The meek person doesn’t look for a fight, but does the right and Godly thing, which is sometimes a powerful witness. A meek person can be a powerful person, a human bulldozer. Mother Teresa did lots of Godly things but was not afraid to chastise the church, or politicians, for their moral stands.

How does one become Meek? Jesus said (Matthew 28:18) “All Authority in heaven and on earth has been given to Me.” But also said I am meek and lowly in heart.” Meekness is power under control. Two oxen under a yoke are still very powerful creatures, who use that power to pull a heavy load down the road. To be meek is to be yoked to the greatest source of power, the Lord. In Matthew 11:29-30, Jesus said, “take my yoke upon you and learn from me; for I am meek and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for our souls. For my yoke is easy and burden is light.”

Jesus showed us the most excellent example of meekness. When his own people picked up stones to hurl at him, He threw none in return. When He entered Jerusalem, He entered on a donkey, but was seen as a king. When His enemies came to arrest Him, He meekly gave Himself up like a lamb led to the slaughter and He asked God to forgive them.

The meek do inherit the earth in the finest and truest sense. For to inherit the earth, it is not necessary that one literally possess it. The selfish cannot inherit the earth. The small bit of the earth they possess, rather possesses them and makes them its slave, while the wealth that is not theirs tends to make them restless by exciting their envy.

Lord, thank You for your example of humility and meekness. Thank you for showing us that true strength is found in gentleness and humility. Help me not to be selfish. Help me to manage angry thoughts. Help me to be gentle in my spirit, that I may be humble before You, and gentle to my neighbors. Amen.

Be meek today—be gentle to others!

+Fr. Stavros

