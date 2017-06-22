Memory Eternal! + Metropolitan Antonio of Mexico, Central America and Venezuela

Update: Metropolitan Joseph’s Letter of Condolences to the Archdiocese of Mexico, Central America, Venzuela, and the Carribean Islands.

“I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me, though he may die, he shall live.” John 11:25

His Beatitude Patriarch John X of Antioch, the Holy Synod of Antioch, and the Archdiocese of North America announce with great regret the departure to the house of the Lord of Metropolitan Antonio Chedraoui on the morning of June 14, 2017.

His Eminence was born in the City of Tripoli, Lebanon, on January 17, 1932. He received his Bachelor of Arts in Lebanon and the Bachelor of Theology at the University of Athens, Greece. On July 20, 1952, he was ordained as a deacon, and on August 29, 1958, he was ordained a priest and elevated to be an archimandrite.

On June 5, 1966, he was consecrated as a bishop, receiving the appointment of Patriarchal Vicar for Mexico, Venezuela, Central America and the Caribbean.

Photos of the funeral of Metropolitan Antonio Chedraoui are now available by clicking on this link.

On June 12, 1996, the Holy Synod of the Patriarchate of Antioch elevated the Diocese of Mexico, Venezuela, Central America and the Caribbean to the category of Archdiocese, and appointed him as Metropolitan Archbishop of the said Archdiocese, a position he currently occupied.

His Eminence was active in his ministry. He took the role of Private Secretary of the Archbishop of Tripoli and President of the Spiritual Court from 1957 to 1959. He became the Private Secretary of the Patriarch from 1959 to 1962. He also was Vicar General of the Archbishopric of Mount Lebanon and President of the Spiritual Court from 1962 to 1966. His Eminence had the respect, appreciation and friendship of several presidents of the Mexican Republic such as Mr. Gustavo Diaz Ordaz and Mr. Vicente Fox Quesada, as well as various secretaries of state and religious leaders from various churches.

His Eminence Metropolitan Joseph has asked the clergy and laity of this Archdiocese to pray the Trisagion Prayers for Metropolitan Antonio for the next forty days and to keep him in their personal prayers for the departed. On behalf of the bishops, clergy, Board of Trustees, the organizations and all of the faithful of this Archdiocese, Sayidna Joseph offers to His Beatitude, the Holy Synod of Antioch, and the Archdiocese of Mexico our love, prayers and condolences.

May his memory be eternal!

RELATED LINKS

Metropolitan Joseph Attends 50th Anniversary of the Episcopacy of Metropolitan Antonio

Archdiocese of Mexico website

Full Story: Antiochian Orthodox Christian Archdiocese of North America

ABOUT THE ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN NETWORK

Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is a 501(c)3 and an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America . It is a recognized leader in the Orthodox Media field and has sustained consistent growth over twenty-two years. We have worked to create a community for both believers and non believers alike by sharing the timeless faith of Orthodoxy with the contemporary world through modern media. We are on a mission to inspire Orthodox Christians Worldwide. We have reached 5.7 Million People in One Week and we want to reach millions more! Signup to receive our newsletter email: info@myocn.net.

Do you find it hard to keep focused on Christ when you’re on the go? OCN makes it easy! You can be inspired daily by the OCN programming from where ever you are by plugging into our Listen, Read, Watch , Wors hip. To learn more about emerging Orthodox leaders in our Community check out OCN 30 Under 30 Initiative. It is an opportunity to show support for and invest in this next generation of trailblazers.

Much like public radio, the Orthodox Christian Network relies on the support of our listeners, readers, volunteers, and fans. If you are interested in supporting our work, you can send your sustaining gift by direct mail, over the phone, or on our website. Your gift will ensure the continued growth of this encouraging Orthodox Community by providing faith-building, free, high-quality programming. Give today to help you and your Orthodox community stay connected no matter the location.

ORTHODOX MOBILE APPS ARE HERE!

Click here to download the Spark OCN and Orthodox Prayer Book.

______________________________ ______________________________ ___________

Posted by the Orthodox Christian Network. OCN is on Social Media! Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Google+, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Instagram