Metropolitan Iakovos Leads Greek Independence Parade in Greektown, Chicago on April 30, 2017

By Orthodox Christian News in Orthodox News
May 03, 2017 Comment(s)

April 30, 2017: The rain held off for today’s Greek Independence Parade in Greektown, Chicago, organized by Enosis!

His Eminence Metropolitan Iakovos of Chicago proudly lead the parade again this year joined by the Greek Minister of Maritime & Island Policy Panagiotis Kouroumplis, the Consul General of Greece in Chicago Polyxeni Petropoulou, members of the Presidential Honor Guard of the Hellenic Republic and members of the Metropolis of Chicago’s Order of Saint Andrew the Apostle, Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

The Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago oversees all Greek Orthodox parishes within Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Minnesota, as well as large portions of Missouri and Indiana. You can find more information on the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago at www.Chicago.GOArch.org.

 

ABOUT THE ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN NETWORK

Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is a 501(c)3 and an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America . It is a recognized leader in the Orthodox Media field and has sustained consistent growth over twenty-two years. We have worked to create a community for both believers and non believers alike by sharing the timeless faith of Orthodoxy with the contemporary world through modern media. We are on a mission to inspire Orthodox Christians Worldwide. We have reached 5.7 Million People in One Week and we want to reach millions more!  Signup to receive our newsletter email: info@myocn.net.

Do you find it hard to keep focused on Christ when you’re on the go? OCN makes it easy! You can be inspired daily by the OCN programming from where ever you are by plugging into our ListenReadWatch Worship.  To learn more about emerging Orthodox leaders in our Community check out OCN 30 Under 30 Initiative.  It is an opportunity to show support for and invest in this next generation of trailblazers.

Much like public radio, the Orthodox Christian Network relies on the support of our listeners, readers, volunteers, and fans. If you are interested in supporting our work, you can send your sustaining gift by direct mail, over the phone, or on our website. Your gift will ensure the continued growth of this encouraging Orthodox Community by providing faith-building, free, high-quality programming. Give today to help you and your Orthodox community stay connected no matter the location.

donate now

ORTHODOX MOBILE APPS ARE HERE!

Click here to download the Spark OCN and Orthodox Prayer Book.

_______________________________________________________________________
Posted by the Orthodox Christian Network. OCN is on Social Media! Follow us on TwitterFacebookYouTube, Google+, PinterestLinkedIn and Instagram

written by
avatar
Orthodox Christian News
Orthodox Christian Network brings you news of events and people…

Listen to 24/7 Orthodox Christian Radio Streaming
Orthodox Christian Liturgical Music Orthodox Christian Talk Radio
Orthodox Christian Network | P.O. Box 4690, Fort Lauderdale Florida, 33338-4690 | Phone: 954-522-5567
The Orthodox Christian Network is a commissioned agency of the Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of North and Central America
The Orthodox Christian Network is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and all donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.
The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Orthodox Christian Network.
©2008-2017 Orthodox Christian Network. All rights reserved.