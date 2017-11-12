Musings from a Grateful Convert: Baby in the House!

The following is a departure from my usual MO. Here is a poem in free verse that represents a personal glimpse into the miraculous event known as having a baby. I hope you enjoy it.

Baby in the House!

We had been married only a month and she was pregnant already.

That certainly didn’t stop the train running downhill.

We were like two teenage lovers in a rowboat heading down the river towards Niagara Falls.

And then over the falls we went:

There’s a baby in the house!

Sweet little noisemaker from Heaven.

Sleepy angel on my chest.

Trumpet of needs, prattler of poetry, thief of sleep, giver of joy.

The little magician that conjures up the love we say we have in our hearts.

Center of conversation, mover of mountains—

All the earth shifts to make way.

Harbinger of dreams, though not aware,

Too preoccupied to even care.

There are much greater concerns at hand:

Where’s Mommy? Where’s my milk? Who will rock me to sleep?

All these questions are answered automatically,

Magically, on demand.

This tiny CEO, mover and shaker. Little Miracle Worker.

There’s a baby in the house!

