MyOCN is YourOCN: Photo Gallery

By Eleni Alexiou in
Feb 06, 2017 Comment(s) Tags: ,

Thank you for ongoing support and dedication to inspiring millions of Orthodox Christians together worldwide.  Together we continue to grow our OCN community.  Orthodox Christian Network accepts limited outside contributions from people like you. Here’s a little bit about how that works.

HOW TO SUBMIT MY OWN NEWS STORY OR PICTURE

OCN welcomes all submissions of Orthodox News, Videos, Podcasts, Radio, Webinars, Interview Requests, Stories, and Photos.  Just send us your story to social@myocn.net with a good quality photo, your contact information and your home parish.

Due to high volumes, we are often unable to respond to all submissions.  If you don’t receive a response within three weeks of submitting, it’s safe to assume that your piece was not selected for publication.  We reserve the right to refuse any submission.  For those that are accepted note that all headlines and subheads may change, articles are subject to editing, links maybe added for context, articles may also be promoted across OCN’s partnered sites, newsletter, and social feeds. More information…

Orthodoxy Worldwide. Share your’s with our OCN Community by emailing: social@myocn.net

 

User Generated Content License. Please note that by providing us with any User Generated Content, you grant us and our affiliates and related entities, a worldwide, royalty-free, perpetual, irrevocable, non-exclusive right and fully sub-licensable license to use, copy, reproduce, distribute, publish, publicly perform, publicly display, modify, adapt, translate, archive, store, and create derivative works from such User Generated Content, in any form, format, or medium, of any kind now known or later developed. You waive any moral rights you might have with respect to any User Generated Content you provide to us. You also grant us the right to use any material, information, ideas, concepts, know-how or techniques contained in any communication you provide or otherwise submit to us for any purpose whatsoever, including but not limited to, commercial purposes, and developing, manufacturing and marketing commercial products using such information. All rights in this paragraph are granted without the need for additional compensation of any sort to you.

Risk from User Generated Content. We try to create an environment in which users are posting and discussing content that you will find useful, interesting and appropriate; however we cannot and do not monitor or manage all User Generated Content. Thus, we do not promise the accuracy, integrity, or quality of the User Generated Content and do not endorse it in any manner. In other words, enjoy what other members post or share, but do it at your own risk.

Also, all User Generated Content provided on the Websites is the sole responsibility of the person who provided it. This means that you are entirely responsible for all User Generated Content that you provide.

written by
avatar
Eleni Alexiou
Eleni brings to the Orthodox Christian Network diverse experience as…
Related Posts
WOAH, that’s awesome! An Orthodox Arts and Media...
This Week in Orthodoxy, January 30, 2015
Divine Liturgy Broadcast — The Publican and Phar...
From Hinduism to Orthodoxy
An Orthodox Photographer and Therapist
Paschal Blessings from Archbishop Demetrios
An Animated Version of Fr. Hopko’s 55 Maxims...
This Week in Orthodoxy, May 1, 2015
This Week in Orthodoxy, May 22, 2015
Living Orthodoxy in a Sinful World
This Week in Orthodoxy, July 24, 2015
A Reflection on the Feeding of the Five Thousand, ...
Throwback Thursday: A Voice from the past on the I...

Listen to 24/7 Orthodox Christian Radio Streaming
Orthodox Christian Liturgical Music Orthodox Christian Talk Radio
Orthodox Christian Network | P.O. Box 4690, Fort Lauderdale Florida, 33338-4690 | Phone: 954-522-5567
The Orthodox Christian Network is a commissioned agency of the Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of North and Central America
The Orthodox Christian Network is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and all donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.
The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Orthodox Christian Network.
©2008-2017 Orthodox Christian Network. All rights reserved.