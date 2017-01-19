The Mystery of Art by Jonathan Jackson

Dr. Nikolaos Koios

In Greece, our knowledge of Hollywood stars is restricted almost exclusively to watching them at the cinema or on television. Jonathan Jackson, however, has broken this pattern. He came to Greece, the cradle of Orthodoxy, in order to speak and to describe his own journey into Orthodoxy. This is of great symbolic and substantive importance for us Greeks. It’s also of great value- symbolic and substantive- for the USA. A young man, successful in the world of entertainment, a member of a globalized, consumer society, received the call of God where it found him, in his profession as an actor, and he responded to it. He opened his heart to the truth and allowed Light to fill it. He had not the slightest hesitation or doubt about what he was doing. He praised God, Who had always been seeking him and, through his baptism into the orthodox Church triumphally entered the embrace of the communion of the Saints.

He hasn’t changed his professional or social life. He has, however, radically changed his spiritual orientation. Things, have acquired meaning for him, at a time when the quest for meaning has become ever more difficult.

He’s presented his experiences in his book ‘The Mystery of Art’, showing us the way in which he personally lived his entry into the mystery of the real life. Art, particularly that of the cinema, has often undervalued the human person. Jonathan, however, reveals other dimensions of it, which himself may not have fully realized, until recently.

Pemptousia and En Plô Publications organized an event in his honor in Athens on 20 November 2016, at which he presented his book. The event was one of the most successful of its kind ever held. Over the next few days, the English edition of Pemptousia will post Jonathan Jackson’s speech from that wonderful evening, in consecutive parts.

We invite our readers to savor these texts, which exude the fragrance of the Spirit and a breath of true freedom.

Source: pemptousia.com

ABOUT THE ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN NETWORK

The Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America originally commissioned by SCOBA to create a national, sustainable, and effective media witness for Orthodox Christianity and seekers around the world through media ministry. CLICK HERE to download our brochure.

This 501(c)3 is recognized as a leader in the Orthodox Media field and has sustained consistent growth over twenty years. OCN shares the timeless faith of Orthodoxy with the contemporary world through modern media. We are on a mission to inspire Orthodox Christians Worldwide. We have reached 5.7 Million People in One Week. Much like public radio, the Orthodox Christian Network relies on the support of our listeners, readers, and fans. If you are interested in supporting our work, you can send your gift by direct mail, over the phone, or on our website. Your gift will ensure that OCN may continue to offer free, high-quality, Orthodox media.

OCN has partnered with Pemptousia, a Contemporary post-modern man does understand what man is. Through its presence in the internet world, Pemptousia, with its spirit of respect for beauty that characterizes it, wishes to contribute to the presentation of a better meaning of life for man, to the search for the ontological dimension of man, and to the awareness of the unfathomable mystery of man who is always in Christ in the process of becoming, of man who is in the image of divine beauty. And the beauty of man springs from the beauty of the Triune God. In the end, “beauty will save the world”.

Do you find it hard to keep focused on Christ when you’re on the go? OCN makes it easy! Give today to help you and your Orthodox community stay connected no matter the location.

ORTHODOX MOBILE APPS ARE HERE!

Click here to download the Spark OCN and Orthodox Prayer Book.

_______________________________________________________________________

Posted by the Orthodox Christian Network. OCN is on Social Media! Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Google+, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Instagram