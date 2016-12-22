National Executive Board Members of FOCA Visit St. Tikhon’s Seminary

On December 6th, members of the National Executive Board of the Fellowship of Orthodox Christians in America (FOCA) visited St. Tikhon’s Seminary. Archpriest Theodore Boback, Spiritual Director, Marge Kovach, President, and Allison Steffaro, Vice President, shared about FOCA’s mission, current work, and future plans.

Archbishop Michael, Seminary Rector, thanked FOCA again for completing a $300,000 pledge to St. Tikhon’s Seminary Married Student Housing project during the 18th All-American Council in July 2015. On October 6th, 2015, Chapter 121 was re-established at St. Tikhon’s Seminary. Since that time the chapter has engaged the greater community, including a fundraising dinner held at St. Michael’s Church in Jermyn, PA.

Fr. Steven, Seminary Dean, shared: “Since those who have been serving as the local FOCA chapter’s leadership this past year will be graduating in May, this visitation was timed well to pique the interest of newer students.”

FOCA’s Mission is to: proclaim, share and reveal our Orthodox Christian Faith through service, fellowship, and example.

Photos, Andrew Nelko.

