The Nativity Season Isn’t Over Yet

By Orthodox Christian News in Orthodox News
Dec 28, 2016

Are you tired of Christmas or just getting started?  In this resource from the Antiochian Archdiocese titled From Nativity to Theophany, you can find articles on The Circumcision of the Lord, The Tradition of the Vasilopita, Theophany and Healing and The Great Blessing of Water.

