New Daily LIVE Call-in Radio Broadcast with the “BIBLE ANSWER MAN” Hank Hanegraaff

The Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is pleased to announce partnership with the internationally- syndicated daily live call-in radio show: Bible Answer Man, with host Hank Hanegraaff will be live on OCN’s airwaves beginning Friday at 6:00 pm EST. Click Listen Now during the broadcast. Alongside his new podcast: Hank Unplugged. Orthodox Christian Network is excited to collaborate with Hank Hanegraaff,” says Eleni Alexiou, Managing Director of OCN. “He will add to our already extensive programming and help increase awareness of the truth of Orthodoxy using the latest in technology. Widely regarded as one of the world’s leading Christian authors and apologists, Hank Hanegraaff’s daily call-in equips Christians to mine the Bible for all its wealth, answers questions on the basis of careful research and sound reasoning, as well as interview the most significant leaders, apologists, and thinkers of today.

Questions for Bible Answer Man

Hank recently converted to Orthodox Christianity. Do you have a questions for the Bible Answer Man Program? Monday through Friday between 5:30pm and 8:00pm Eastern to join the Show. Please call toll free: (888) ASK-HANK or (888) 275-4265.

ABOUT HANK HANEGRAAFF

Hank is the author of more than twenty books, with more than a million copies in print. He is a regular contributor to the award-winning Christian Research Journal and an articulate communicator on the pressing issues of our day, having spoken in leading churches, conferences, and on college campuses throughout the world. Hank and his wife, Kathy, live in Charlotte, North Carolina, and are parents to twelve children. Hank Hanegraaff is the author of more than twenty books, and also serves as President and Chairman of the Christian Research Institute in North Carolina—an organization which provides Christians worldwide with carefully researched information and well-reasoned answers that encourage them in their faith and equip them to intelligently represent it to people influenced by ideas and teachings.

ABOUT THE ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN NETWORK

Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is a 501(c)3 and an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America . It is a recognized leader in the Orthodox Media field and has sustained consistent growth over twenty-two years. We have worked to create a community for both believers and non believers alike by sharing the timeless faith of Orthodoxy with the contemporary world through modern media. We are on a mission to inspire Orthodox Christians Worldwide. We have reached 5.7 Million People in One Week and we want to reach millions more! Signup to receive our newsletter email: info@myocn.net.

