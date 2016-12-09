New Map of Bishops and Parishes Available on the Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops Website

By Orthodox Christian News in Orthodox News
Dec 09, 2016

A new map, Orthodox Bishops and Parishes in the United States, is now available on the Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops website. The updated map shows: a) locations, names and jurisdictions of all active Orthodox bishops in the United States and b) the total number of Orthodox parishes in each county. The map is in PDF format and can be downloaded here.

 

 

written by
avatar
Orthodox Christian News
Orthodox Christian Network brings you news of events and people…
