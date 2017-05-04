NEW ROMANIAN ORTHODOX METROPOLIAN OF THE UNITED STATES HOLD ENTHRONEMENT CEREMONY

GREEK ORTHODOX HIERARCHY ATTEND HISTORICAL SERVICE IN CHICAGO

Greek Orthodox Metropolitan Iakovos of Chicago, Metropolitan Nicholas of Detroit, and Bishop Demetrios of Mokissos proudly attended the Enthronement Ceremony for the new Romanian Orthodox Metropolia of the United States of His Eminence Archbishop Nicolae on Sunday, April 30, 2017. This historical ceremony took place at Ss. Constantine & Helen Romanian Orthodox Cathedral in Chicago and was presided by His Eminence Metropolitan Nifon of Targoviste as the delegate of His Beatitude Patriarch Daniel.

Honored attendees at this historic event included Romanian Orthodox Church Archbishop Iosif of Western & Southern Europe, Russian Orthodox Church Outside Russia Archbishop Peter of Chicago and Mid-America, Antiochian Orthodox Bishop Anthony of North America, Serbian Orthodox Bishop Longin of New Gracanica and Midwest America, and Romanian Orthodox Bishop Ioan Casian of Canada. The Holy Synod of the Romanian Orthodox Church at it’s session on October 28-29, 2016, confirmed decisions of the Archdiocesan Congress of July 1-3, 2016, to establish the Romanian Orthodox Metropolia of the Americas, composed of two dioceses: The Romanian Orthodox Archdiocese of the United States and the Romanian Orthodox Dioceses of Canada. The ceremony of elevation to the rank of Metropolitan for His Eminence Nicolae took place on October 30, 2016, at the Romanian Patriarchal Cathedral in Bucharest, Romania. The Eastern Orthodox Church is the second largest Christian denomination worldwide. The Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago oversees all Greek Orthodox Parishes within Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Minnesota, as well as large portions of Missouri and Indiana. You can find more information on His Eminence Metropolitan Iakovos of Chicago, His Grace Bishop Demetrios of Mokissos and the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago on our website: www.chicago.goarch.org.

Contact: John C. Ackerman, Director of Media Relations, Phone: (309)635-7624, Email: John@JohnCAckerman.com

ABOUT THE ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN NETWORK

Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is a 501(c)3 and an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America . It is a recognized leader in the Orthodox Media field and has sustained consistent growth over twenty-two years. We have worked to create a community for both believers and non believers alike by sharing the timeless faith of Orthodoxy with the contemporary world through modern media. We are on a mission to inspire Orthodox Christians Worldwide. We have reached 5.7 Million People in One Week and we want to reach millions more! Signup to receive our newsletter email: info@myocn.net.

Do you find it hard to keep focused on Christ when you’re on the go? OCN makes it easy! You can be inspired daily by the OCN programming from where ever you are by plugging into our Listen, Read, Watch , Wors hip. To learn more about emerging Orthodox leaders in our Community check out OCN 30 Under 30 Initiative. It is an opportunity to show support for and invest in this next generation of trailblazers.

Much like public radio, the Orthodox Christian Network relies on the support of our listeners, readers, volunteers, and fans. If you are interested in supporting our work, you can send your sustaining gift by direct mail, over the phone, or on our website. Your gift will ensure the continued growth of this encouraging Orthodox Community by providing faith-building, free, high-quality programming. Give today to help you and your Orthodox community stay connected no matter the location.

ORTHODOX MOBILE APPS ARE HERE!

Click here to download the Spark OCN and Orthodox Prayer Book.

______________________________ ______________________________ ___________

Posted by the Orthodox Christian Network. OCN is on Social Media! Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Google+, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Instagram