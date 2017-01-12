There Are No “Bad” Kids

By Fr. Chris Metropulos in Come Receive the Light
Jan 12, 2017 Comment(s) Tags: ,

Are there good kids and bad kids? Listen as Fr. Chris speaks with Fr. Joseph Purpura on youth ministry, reaching kids with the hope of the Church, and ways to help teens face the challenges of crossing over into young adulthood.

V. Rev. Dr. Joseph F. Purpura is the Chairman of the Department of Youth and Parish Ministry for the Antiochian Orthodox Christian Archdiocese of North America, and Assistant Professor of Youth Ministry at Hellenic College Holy Cross School Greek Orthodox School of Theology.

 

The Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America originally commissioned by SCOBA to create a national, sustainable, and effective media witness for Orthodox Christianity and seekers around the world through media ministry. CLICK HERE to download our brochure.

This 501(c)3 is recognized as a leader in the Orthodox Media field and has sustained consistent growth over twenty years. OCN shares the timeless faith of Orthodoxy with the contemporary world through modern media. We are on a mission to inspire Orthodox Christians Worldwide. We have reached 5.7 Million People in One Week. Much like public radio, the Orthodox Christian Network relies on the support of our listeners, readers, and fans. If you are interested in supporting our work, you can send your gift by direct mail, over the phone, or on our website. Your gift will ensure that OCN may continue to offer free, high-quality, Orthodox media.

Do you find it hard to keep focused on Christ when you’re on the go? OCN makes it easy! Give today to help you and your Orthodox community stay connected no matter the location.

donate now

ORTHODOX MOBILE APPS ARE HERE!

Click here to download the Spark OCN and Orthodox Prayer Book.

_______________________________________________________________________
Posted by the Orthodox Christian Network. OCN is on Social Media! Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Google+, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Instagram

written by
avatar
Fr. Chris Metropulos
Shaped by a life of service to Christ’s Church, Fr.…
Related Posts
Parenting and Faith with Nia Vardalos
Guiding Our Children
Shame to Those That … Feed Their Babies?
It Takes a Pan-Orthodox Village
Transfiguration: It’s All about Change
Looking Deeper
The Wig Story
God Doesn’t Take a Summer Vacation
10 Ways Orthodox Parents Set Children Up for Moral...
Being Bald: The Up and Down Sides
Video: Pentecost Tongues of Flame Craft
Marshmallows, Delayed Gratification, and the Kingd...
Is It Funny?

Listen to 24/7 Orthodox Christian Radio Streaming
Orthodox Christian Liturgical Music Orthodox Christian Talk Radio
Orthodox Christian Network | P.O. Box 4690, Fort Lauderdale Florida, 33338-4690 | Phone: 954-522-5567
The Orthodox Christian Network is a commissioned agency of the Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of North and Central America
The Orthodox Christian Network is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and all donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.
The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Orthodox Christian Network.
©2008-2017 Orthodox Christian Network. All rights reserved.