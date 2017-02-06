Nominate an Orthodox Emerging Leader

The 1st annual OCN 30 Under 30 Campaign is currently underway!  During the campaign, we ask our members to nominate Orthodox emerging leaders.  OCN is looking to find candidates that are women and men featured from your own communities in North America.  Orthodox Christian Network will hold its first 30 Under 30 event in 2017. This event recognizes 30 emerging leaders under the age of 30 who demonstrate impact personally and/or professionally through their exceptional leadership in North America.  Read more about Initiative.

30 Under 30 is an opportunity to show support for and invest in this next generation of trailblazers.  We want to hear from young entrepreneurs and leaders that exemplify Christian Values in their lives and those lives that they touch.  This group of adults are changing the way of our Orthodox Christian Future.  You can nominate anyone in North America.  The process is easy. Fill out the nomination form and let us do the rest! Your nominee will receive an email from one of  OCN’s Digital Disciples congratulating them on being recommended for the award. The email will also contain additional information about the process.
  Nominate an Orthodox Emerging Leader 

Keep your Orthodox values strong and share the value of OCN's 30 Under 30 Initiative with your colleagues by nominating someone today!

