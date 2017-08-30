Do Not Commit Murder

Listen Now. We will now be including the daily reading of Epistle and Gospel with The Prayer Team.

You shall not commit murder. (NIV) Exodus 20:13

Good morning Prayer Team!

Moving ahead to the Sixth Commandment, on face value, it would seem that this is the one we all do the best with. After all, I have not killed anyone. But let’s examine this more closely.

First of all, the commandment is not “Thou shalt not kill” but rather “You shall not commit murder.” Murder is senseless killing. Killing, under very narrow circumstances, is justifiable. In self-defense, in defense of our country, as a matter of safety in the community, it is possible for killing to be justified. That’s why the church is praying for the armed forces, and for our civil authorities, including the police, realizing that authority to kill is necessary, but must be exercised with extreme caution and discernment. In instances where killing is necessary, our reaction should be one of sadness and not joy. For instance, when a terrorist like Osama Bin Laden was killed, our “joy” should be tempered by the solemnity that a human life was taken prematurely. And people whose job it is to potentially kill others—soldiers, police officers—should approach this aspect of their jobs with a respect and reverence for life, even when they may be called upon to take a life.

Now to another form of murder that we all engage in, which is probably the sin we all commit the most often. Gossiping about other people is a form of murder, because it assassinates character, and unnecessarily so. Nothing good comes from gossip, yet this is the sin we participate in most frequently it would seem. Killing another person’s self-esteem when we talk down or berate or embarrass others also falls under this commandment.

Finally, under this commandment is also the care of our own selves—Things like excessive eating, excessive drinking, smoking, using illegal drugs or misusing prescription drugs, and failing to exercise are all things can prematurely end our own lives. If our bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit, (I Corinthians 6:19) then abuse of our bodies is something that is sinful.

Questions to ponder are these:

Have I caused the harm, injury or death of anyone?

Have I wished my own or anyone’s harm or death?

Have I been cruel to animals or destroyed any life unnecessarily?

Have I engaged in idle gossip?

Have I spoke badly about other people or harmed the self-esteem of others?

Have I done things that are harmful to my own body such as excessive eating, drinking, smoking, drug abuse, or failure to exercise?

Have I tried to prematurely end my life?

Have I had an abortion?

As we can see, you don’t have to actually “murder” (cause end of life) another person in order to break this commandment.

Heavenly Father, thank You for the ability to think and to express thoughts. Help me to express myself in a Godly way in everything that I say and do. Help me to use my mouth as a vessel to express love rather than hate. Help me to be consistent in taking care of my body. Guide me to care for those around me. Amen.

Refrain from gossip today, eat properly and exercise!

+Fr. Stavros



With Roger Hunt providing today’s Daily Reading: Listen Now.

These readings are under copyright and is used by permission. All rights reserved. These works may not be further reproduced, in print or on other websites or in any other form, without the prior written authorization of the copyright holder: Reading © Holy Transfiguration Monastery – Brookline, MA, Apolytikion of Abbot Marcellus © Narthex Press, Kontakion of Abbot Marcellus © Holy Transfiguration Monastery – Brookline, MA.

The Revised Standard Version of the Bible is copyrighted 1946, 1952, 1971, and 1973 by the Division of Christian Education of the National Council of the Churches of Christ in the U.S.A. and used by permission. From the Online Chapel of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.

Photo Credit: Focus On the Family

