Do Not Take the Lord’s Name in Vain

We will now be including the daily reading of Epistle and Gospel with The Prayer Team.

You shall not take the name of the Lord your God in vain; for the Lord will not hold him guiltless who takes His name in vain. Exodus 20:7

Good morning Prayer Team!

Today’s topic is on the Third Commandment. It is interesting how the mouth can be used as one of our greatest tools for good, and our GREATEST weapon of destruction, of ourselves and of others. This commandment is all about how we use our mouths. Do we use them to glorify the name of God? Or to blaspheme the name of God? Using the name of the Lord, the name that is “exalted above all other names” (Philippians 2:9) is a great sin. Speaking of God must be done reverently, not flippantly.

Years ago, before there were contracts and rampant litigation, people used their “word” as their contract. They offered promises, even made oaths, not based on financial collateral, but on sacred honor. Because “honor” is not a virtue in present day, being eclipsed by the need for legal contracts, a promise doesn’t mean as much as it used to. And yet, even with contracts, written promises, people are still trying to get around them.

Finally, how do you use your mouth to speak of the things of God? Speaking about the Lord, becoming “evangelists” and sharing the Gospel is a divine mandate given at the Great Commission (Matthew 28:16-20). And part of speaking positively about the Lord is also speaking positively about the Lord’s Church, including the clergy.

As you examine this commandment to not take the name of the Lord your God in vain, please ponder on the following:

Have I blasphemed God’s holy name in any way?

Have I sworn a false oath?

Have I broken any solemn vow or promise?

Have I entered into an agreement, promise or contract against God’s law?

Have I cursed or used foul language?

Do I speak of God to other people?

Have I spoken negatively about the church or the clergy with others?

And today’s prayer is two verses from the Psalms for you to meditate on and repeat throughout the day. These are both great things to say before a meeting, a presentation, or a potentially difficult conversation:

My mouth is filled with Your praise, and with Your glory all the day. Psalm 71:8

O Lord, open my lips, and my mouth shall show forth Your praise. Psalm 51:15

Honor the name of the Lord today!

+Fr. Stavros



With Roger Hunt providing today's Daily Reading:

