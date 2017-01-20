OCMC News – 2017 Mission Teams are Filling Up Fast! Don’t Miss Your Chance to Serve!

Teams for 2017 are set and they are filling up fast! Please prayerfully consider joining in the work of missions by contributing your skills for the service of Christ’s Church abroad!

Albania Teaching:

3/10/2017 to 3/20/2017; Cost: $1290

Work with Albanian youth leaders and OCMC missionaries to host a conference for young adults from Albania. Also reach out to college students in Tirana. Experience the transformation that Orthodoxy brings to the lives of the youth as you share Christ and touch their lives.

Albania Outreach

5/22/2017 to 6/2/2017; Cost: $1000

Earn credit hours and study Orthodox Christian missiology under the supervision of Fr. Luke Veronis, adjunct professor of Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology in Brookline, MA. This class consists of two parts; coursework offered through Holy Cross/Hellenic College and a mission practicum that will be held in Albania. This summer class combines an academic element with a missions experience, together with a spiritual pilgrimage.

Albania Youth Work

6/13/2017 to 6/27/2017; Cost: $1290

Help administer youth programs at the Children’s Home of Hope in Shen Vlash. Team members will teach arts, crafts, catechism, offer sports activities and English lessons for children, and assist in the daily activities and ministries of the Children’s Home of Hope.

Guatemala Healthcare

3/10/2017 to 3/19/2017 (dates tentative); Cost: $1365

Provide healthcare and education as part of a long-term initiative of the Orthodox Church to minister to the physical and spiritual needs of individuals in Aguacate and neighboring villages in Guatemala.

Guatemala Healthcare

8/25/2017 to 9/3/2017; Cost: $1365

Provide healthcare and education as part of a long-term initiative of the Orthodox Church to minister to the physical and spiritual needs of individuals in Aguacate and neighboring villages in Guatemala.

Indonesia Teaching

6/13/2017 to 6/26/2017; Cost: $1145

Assist the Orthodox Church in Indonesia with its ongoing mission in Medan, North Sumatra by teaching catechism and the uniqueness of Orthodoxy to benefit individuals in a region where Islam is a majority religion.

Indonesia Teaching

6/27/2017 to 7/10/2017; Cost: $1155

Assist the Orthodox Church in Indonesia with its ongoing mission by being part of a family-focused ministry in Singaraja, Bali. Teach about the Christian understanding of marriage, family life, and raising children which will benefit individuals who are new to the faith. English lessons have also been requested.

Indonesia Healthcare

9/18/2017 to 9/30/2017; Cost: $1110

Assist with healthcare outreach at the Theotokos Orthodox Hospital in Medan, North Sumatra. Provide medical care and education for patients and continuing education for the hospital staff. Help care for the people living in the fourth-most populated nation in the world where there is a national focus on improving the health status of their people.

Kenya Youth Work

3/29/2017 to 4/10/2017; Cost: $1070

There is an urgent need to safeguard the children in and out of school surrounding the Makarios III Patriarchal Seminary in Nairobi. Make a difference in the lives of the youth by participating in a Youth Mentorship Program. This initiative is geared to help teens with life skills while sharing the Orthodox Faith.

Kenya Teaching

4/21/2017 to 5/2/2017; Cost: $1365

Participate in a women’s retreat in the newly-established Kisumu Diocese of Kenya this summer; be inspired by and encourage the dynamic women leaders who will attend. The primary focus of this women’s retreat is to reflect on the unique and dynamic ministry that women have within their Orthodox parishes.

Kenya Construction

6/6/2017 to 6/20/2017; Cost: $1395

Assist with the construction of an Orthodox Church in the remote village of Kakamega in western Kenya. By continuing efforts in this region and building the foundation of Orthodoxy, the Church is able to reach out to a growing number of people who continue to embrace the Faith.

Kenya Youth Work

8/2/2017 to 8/14/2017; Cost: $1100

Offer a camp for youth at a new Orthodox orphanage in Kibera, one of the poorest neighborhoods in Nairobi, and be a part of a holistic ministry of the Church of Kenya.

Kenya Youth Work

8/16/2017 to 8/26/2017 (dates tentative); Cost: $1245

Lead a summer camp program at the Makarios Children’s Home, which is part of a holistic outreach of the Church of Kenya to orphans and abandoned children. Work with the dedicated staff of the Children’s Home and local clergy to teach the faith to over 150 children whose ages range from infants to teens.

Kenya Youth Work

8/16/2017 to 8/26/2017 (dates tentative); Cost: $1245

Participate in a youth leader retreat in Nyeri to encourage the dynamic local youth leaders. Youth have been invited from all the parishes of the newly-established Diocese of Nyeri and Mount Kenya for this event.

Mexico Teaching

8/12/2017 to 8/19/2017; Cost: $715

Participate in a teaching outreach in remote villages outside of Mexico City. Encourage the faithful in these communities by offering the teachings of the Orthodox Church to youth and adults.

Alaska Youth Work

7/5/2017 to 7/15/2017; Cost: $1000

Help the Protection of the Theotokos Church in Akhiok strengthen its youth ministry efforts by planning and leading a camp program for children and teenagers. This team has been asked to teach the Faith through lessons, discussions, sports, and craft activities that will strengthen the faith and bring awareness that church does not “entertain” as society expects.

Alaska Youth Work

7/20/2017 to 7/31/2017; Cost: $1125

Work with Orthodox clergy and community leaders in Alaska to reach out to youth from the village and surrounding area of Pilot Station. The youth have been invited to participate in this regional camp program that will teach a deeper appreciation of Orthodoxy while challenging young people to live in the fullness of the Faith and connect them to their cultural roots.

Visit https://www.ocmc.org/about/open_teams.aspx, e-mail teams@ocmc.org, or call 1-877-463-6784 for more information or to volunteer.

Photo: Menios Papadimitriou with a new found friend he made during his mission trip to Kisumu, Kenya where he helped lead a four day youth retreat. Photo credit: Menios Papadimitriou

