OCMC News – Medical Professionals Needed for Mission Teams

The Mission Field needs medical professionals to volunteer on short-term mission teams this summer! Administering health care to people who do not normally have access to treatment is such an essential part of OCMC missions, and your expertise could make a huge impact on suffering people around the world. Won’t you consider volunteering this year to alleviate their suffering?

Lori Kotuza participated on an OCMC health care mission team to Guatemala in 2015 and reflects, “Preparing for a mission takes open-mindedness, a willingness to accept new challenges despite language and cultural barriers, but most importantly, a deep commitment to treat patients and offer them medical care and health education in regions where health services are scarce…This short medical mission was an inspiration to me to continue serving on mission teams in the future. What I did not expect was that a small village, with a strong community spirit, trusted our team, all complete strangers from another country, and let us medically treat them and their children as well as the elderly.”

OCMC medical mission teams provide opportunities for personal growth and give you the opportunity to use your expertise to show Christ’s love by serving others.

Medical professionals are needed for two teams to Guatemala and one team to Indonesia. The following is a list of open healthcare teams:

Guatemala
Provide health care and health education in the predominately Mayan region of northern Guatemala. Show the love of Christ by sharing your talents as a health care provider in Aguacate at the Fr. Andres Giron Clinic.

8/25/2017 to 9/3/2017
Price: $1,365 +airfare

11/10/2017 to 11/19/2017
Price: $1,365 +airfare

Indonesia
Assist with the health care outreach at the Theotokos Orthodox Hospital in Medan, Indonesia and be a part of an Orthodox witness in a Muslim nation.

9/18/2017 to 9/30/2017
Price: $1,110 +airfare

For more information, or to apply, visit http://www.ocmc.org/about/open_teams.aspx. You can also contact Pres. Renee Ritsi by phone at 1-877-463-6784 ext. 141, or by e-mail at teams@ocmc.org with any questions. Thank you in advance for your prayerful consideration in participating on one or more mission teams.

by Sara Staff (Posted 3/22/2017)

Photo: The Mission Field is in need of medical professionals to use their skills to administer healthcare on a short-term mission team.

