OCMC News – Medical Professionals Needed for Mission Teams

The Mission Field needs medical professionals to volunteer on short-term mission teams this summer! Administering health care to people who do not normally have access to treatment is such an essential part of OCMC missions, and your expertise could make a huge impact on suffering people around the world. Won’t you consider volunteering this year to alleviate their suffering?

Lori Kotuza participated on an OCMC health care mission team to Guatemala in 2015 and reflects, “Preparing for a mission takes open-mindedness, a willingness to accept new challenges despite language and cultural barriers, but most importantly, a deep commitment to treat patients and offer them medical care and health education in regions where health services are scarce…This short medical mission was an inspiration to me to continue serving on mission teams in the future. What I did not expect was that a small village, with a strong community spirit, trusted our team, all complete strangers from another country, and let us medically treat them and their children as well as the elderly.”

OCMC medical mission teams provide opportunities for personal growth and give you the opportunity to use your expertise to show Christ’s love by serving others.

Medical professionals are needed for two teams to Guatemala and one team to Indonesia. The following is a list of open healthcare teams:

Guatemala

Provide health care and health education in the predominately Mayan region of northern Guatemala. Show the love of Christ by sharing your talents as a health care provider in Aguacate at the Fr. Andres Giron Clinic.

8/25/2017 to 9/3/2017

Price: $1,365 +airfare

11/10/2017 to 11/19/2017

Price: $1,365 +airfare

Indonesia

Assist with the health care outreach at the Theotokos Orthodox Hospital in Medan, Indonesia and be a part of an Orthodox witness in a Muslim nation.

9/18/2017 to 9/30/2017

Price: $1,110 +airfare

For more information, or to apply, visit http://www.ocmc.org/about/open_teams.aspx. You can also contact Pres. Renee Ritsi by phone at 1-877-463-6784 ext. 141, or by e-mail at teams@ocmc.org with any questions. Thank you in advance for your prayerful consideration in participating on one or more mission teams.

Photo: The Mission Field is in need of medical professionals to use their skills to administer healthcare on a short-term mission team.

ABOUT THE ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN NETWORK

Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is a 501(c)3 and an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America . It is a recognized leader in the Orthodox Media field and has sustained consistent growth over twenty-two years. We have worked to create a community for both believers and non believers alike by sharing the timeless faith of Orthodoxy with the contemporary world through modern media. We are on a mission to inspire Orthodox Christians Worldwide. We have reached 5.7 Million People in One Week and we want to reach millions more! Signup to receive our newsletter email: info@myocn.net.

Do you find it hard to keep focused on Christ when you’re on the go? OCN makes it easy! You can be inspired daily by the OCN programming from where ever you are by plugging into our Listen, Read, Watch , Wors hip. To learn more about emerging Orthodox leaders in our Community check out OCN 30 Under 30 Initiative. It is an opportunity to show support for and invest in this next generation of trailblazers.

Much like public radio, the Orthodox Christian Network relies on the support of our listeners, readers, volunteers, and fans. If you are interested in supporting our work, you can send your sustaining gift by direct mail, over the phone, or on our website. Your gift will ensure the continued growth of this encouraging Orthodox Community by providing faith-building, free, high-quality programming. Give today to help you and your Orthodox community stay connected no matter the location.

ORTHODOX MOBILE APPS ARE HERE!

Click here to download the Spark OCN and Orthodox Prayer Book.

______________________________ ______________________________ ___________

Posted by the Orthodox Christian Network. OCN is on Social Media! Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Google+, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Instagram