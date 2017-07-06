OCMC News – OCMC Missionary Tyrone Stavros Emery Arrives in Tonga

Tyrone Stavros Emery, OCMC’s newest long-term missionary, arrived in Tonga on June 27 to begin his missionary service. He is serving at St. George Orthodox Church, currently under construction just outside of the capital city of Nuku’alofa, which is the first Orthodox church in the Kingdom of Tonga. The priest there is Fr. George Pillay, who is of Indo-Fijian descent. Stavros’ responsibilities will include pastoral assistance, liturgical and choir assistance, catechism, outreach, and evangelism.

Stavros is joining Fr. Paul and Pres. Katerina Patitsas, missionaries based out of New Zealand, as part of the OCMC’s growing efforts in the South Pacific to help plant the Church in New Zealand, Fiji, Tonga, and Samoa. Please keep these missionaries and their efforts to share the Orthodox Christian Faith in your prayers.

The need for long-term missionaries in this part of the world is ever growing. Please prayerfully consider joining Stavros and the Patitsas family as a long-term missionary. Contact the OCMC Missionary Department by e-mail at missionaries@ocmc.org, or by phone at 904-829-5132, to learn more.

Photo Credit: OCMC Please pray for OCMC Missionary Tyrone Stavros Emery as he begins his missionary service in Tonga

