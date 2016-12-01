OCN Board Meets in NYC

His Eminence Archbishop Peter of Chicago & Mid-America addresses the OCN Board

The Board of Directors of the Orthodox Christian Network held is annual meeting in New York at the ROCOR Diocese of Eastern America and New York. This was a historic meeting due to the location and presence of His Grace Bishop Nicholas of Manhattan, Vicar Bishop of the Diocese of Eastern America and New York and His Eminence Archbishop Peter of Chicago & Mid-America. OCN wishes to thank the Synod of Bishops of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside Russia for their hospitality.

The meeting opened with a prayer led by His Grace. Following, an open board meeting think thank to the larger New York Orthodox Community at large. Nick T. Mavrick, Chairman of the Board and Eleni Alexiou, Managing Director of OCN, offered their thanks for the Board members, guests, and all of OCN’s supporters for making 2016 into another successful year of media ministry.

During the meeting, the Board of Directors studied reports of new partnerships, reports of current programming, and discussed new programs for the future that will move OCN’s media ministry forward. Also, the members of the OCN Board of Directors under the hospitality of Greek Orthodox Archdiocese toured the construction site of St. Nicholas National Shrine at the World Trade Center. Watch video from tour HERE.

For more information on how to get involved and help our vital OCN Ministry grow, we welcome calls to our office at 954-522-5567 or you can email us at info@myocn.net

ABOUT THE ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN NETWORK

The Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America originally commissioned by SCOBA to create a national, sustainable, and effective media witness for Orthodox Christianity and seekers around the world through media ministry. CLICK HERE to download our brochure.

This 501(c)3 is recognized as a leader in the Orthodox Media field and has sustained consistent growth over twenty years. OCN shares the timeless faith of Orthodoxy with the contemporary world through modern media. We are on a mission to inspire Orthodox Christians Worldwide. We have reached 5.7 Million People in One Week. Much like public radio, the Orthodox Christian Network relies on the support of our listeners, readers, and fans. If you are interested in supporting our work, you can send your gift by direct mail, over the phone, or on our website. Your gift will ensure that OCN may continue to offer free, high-quality, Orthodox media.

Do you find it hard to keep focused on Christ when you’re on the go? OCN makes it easy! Give today to help you and your Orthodox community stay connected no matter the location.

ORTHODOX MOBILE APPS ARE HERE!

Click here to download the Spark OCN and Orthodox Prayer Book.

_______________________________________________________________________

Posted by the Orthodox Christian Network. OCN is on Social Media! Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Google+, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Instagram