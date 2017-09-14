OCN Hosts First Annual 30 Under 30 Award Celebration

Inspire. Innovate. Motivate. Lead.

Celebrate the Future of Orthodoxy.

On Saturday, September 9, 2017, the OCN hosted the First Annual 30 Under 30 Award Celebration in Brookline, MA. Heartfelt congratulations to all 30 award recipients! What began as a simple idea to scout out and champion the leaders of our faith materialized into a spectacular event filled with faith, leadership and love. All guests and mentors were in the company of some astounding young women and men. OCN’s honorees are not only trailblazers in their respective fields of work, but more importantly, deeply rooted Orthodox Christians whose faith is vital to their character as they pursue success.

A thank you to Hellenic College Holy Cross School of Theology for hosting the celebration of 130 guests. Congratulations to the 2017 Recipients of the OCN 30 Under 30! Recipients of the 30 Under 30 Award hailed from all over the country, including the U.S. Virgin Islands. Orthodoxy has so much to offer this country and the excellence of these young leaders will help light the way. Fr. Thomas Moore was also presented with the OCN Hero Award for his lifetime of service to others. Watch Jonathan Jackson provide guiding words of inspiration and a concert for all.

