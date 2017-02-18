Of Heaven and Earth, Come Receive the Light Radio Interview

Can we create heaven here on earth? Anxiety and depression are built in alarm systems that something in our core is not ok, says Presvytera Julie Honeycutt, a Christian IFS therapist in a conversation with Fr. Chris Metropulos. Therapy is about finding the root issue to healing and helping her client cultivate an attitude of intentionalty towards life, relationships and money. You can find her at http://www.juliehoneycutt.com/.

Heaven in the American Imagination

In the next interview Fr. Chris talks with professor Gary Scott Smith about his book Heaven in the American Imagination. What will heaven be like and how do we get there are questions that Prof. Gary Smith answers, as it is understood through history. What impact does our understanding of heaven have on our earthly life, is a question we can attempt to answer for ourselves.



