It’s Okay to be a “Smith” and Not a “Jones”

We will now be including the daily reading of Epistle and Gospel with The Prayer Team.

Authentic Relationships

Let love be genuine; hate what is evil, hold fast to what is good; love one another with brotherly affection; outdo one another in showing honor. Romans 12:9-10

If your sons keep My covenant and My testimonies which I shall teach them, their sons also forever shall sit upon your throne. Psalm 132:12

Good morning Prayer Team!

Christ is Risen!

Most of us have seen the epic movie “Titanic,” with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. As much as that movie covered the historical event of the sinking of Titanic, the movie was so lengthy because it did a study into the character of the many different kinds of people on the ship. The story takes place in 1912, and is about the maiden voyage of a ship thought to be “unsinkable,” which would make the crossing of the Atlantic Ocean more quickly and more luxuriously than any ship before. The people who booked passage on the ship were mostly of the upper class of society. The movie was very good at showing the dichotomy between the first class passengers and those consigned to “steerage.” It was the upper class people who insisted on getting in the lifeboats first and didn’t want to return to rescue any of the “other people.”

There was a certain way that people were expected to dress, to walk, to talk, to hold their tea cup. They were willing to sacrifice comfort for image. And conversation remained surface, no one would dare show weakness for fear of being put out of the upper class. Mothers passed these “traditions” to daughters and fathers passed them to sons. Having watched the movie many times, I find this “society” with all of its unwritten rules to be not only inauthentic but actually oppressive.

Fast forward a hundred years and we see that not much has changed. We don’t care about tea and crumpets any more but there is pressure to own a certain brand of handbag, you wouldn’t be “caught dead” in a certain brand of shoes and most women cannot stand the thought of being seen without “make-up.” There is a saying “Keeping up with the Joneses.” This saying came from the fact that one of the most popular last names in America is “Jones,” and so this saying means that we need to keep up with everyone else.

And the fact is we don’t. Who says we need to? Everyone?

When I was a pre-teen, I didn’t so much care about my appearance or what anyone else thought. I was a geeky kid who wore a sweatshirt covered with patches from the space program. I wore my socks up to my knees and I wore braces. And I was happy.

When I got to high school, I felt “pressure” to look different. I felt compelled to have shorter socks and longer hair, and even had cosmetic surgery on my nose (my droopy cleft nose) at age 16 because people made fun of it. And as I look back at that time in my life, that pressure was horrible. In fact, without a doubt, high school was the hardest and worst four years of my life.

As I have gotten older, I have felt less pressure to be a certain way. Maybe that’s because I’ve matured, and probably it’s because I hang around people who don’t pressure one another to look a certain way. Now that I have a pre-teen, I know it’s just a matter of time before image starts becoming important to him and I’ll be reliving high school pressures again through him.

The point of today’s message is that it’s okay to be a “Smith” and not a “Jones.” It’s okay to not have a fancy handbag wear designer shoes. A car is a means by which we get from one place to another—it shouldn’t be a status symbol. And a home doesn’t need to be as clean as a museum. It’s a home because people “live” in it—it’s okay to have legos on the floor, or have the bedspread crooked. That’s what an authentic home looks like. And we don’t have to be “prim and proper” all the time, because that’s not what an authentic person looks like.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. said in his famous “I have a dream” speech, that he dreamt that “little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” To me, it’s not the color of skin, or value of clothes, or which neighborhood one lives in that garners respect. It’s the authenticity of character that draws me to people.

Lord, thank You for who I am. (List things about yourself that you are proud of and thank God for them). Help me to see the good in others. Help others to see the good in me. Help me to have strength of character and see the beauty in the character of others. Amen.

It’s okay to be a “Smith,” you don’t have to keep up with the Joneses!

+Fr. Stavros



With Roger Hunt providing today’s Daily Reading: Listen Now.

These readings are under copyright and is used by permission. All rights reserved. These works may not be further reproduced, in print or on other websites or in any other form, without the prior written authorization of the copyright holder: Reading © Holy Transfiguration Monastery – Brookline, MA, Apolytikion of Abbot Marcellus © Narthex Press, Kontakion of Abbot Marcellus © Holy Transfiguration Monastery – Brookline, MA.

The Revised Standard Version of the Bible is copyrighted 1946, 1952, 1971, and 1973 by the Division of Christian Education of the National Council of the Churches of Christ in the U.S.A. and used by permission. From the Online Chapel of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.

Photo credit: a magazine

ABOUT THE ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN NETWORK

Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is a 501(c)3 and an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America . It is a recognized leader in the Orthodox Media field and has sustained consistent growth over twenty-two years. We have worked to create a community for both believers and non believers alike by sharing the timeless faith of Orthodoxy with the contemporary world through modern media. We are on a mission to inspire Orthodox Christians Worldwide. We have reached 5.7 Million People in One Week and we want to reach millions more! Signup to receive our newsletter email: info@myocn.net.

Do you find it hard to keep focused on Christ when you’re on the go? OCN makes it easy! You can be inspired daily by the OCN programming from where ever you are by plugging into our Listen, Read, Watch , Wors hip. To learn more about emerging Orthodox leaders in our Community check out OCN 30 Under 30 Initiative. It is an opportunity to show support for and invest in this next generation of trailblazers.

Much like public radio, the Orthodox Christian Network relies on the support of our listeners, readers, volunteers, and fans. If you are interested in supporting our work, you can send your sustaining gift by direct mail, over the phone, or on our website. Your gift will ensure the continued growth of this encouraging Orthodox Community by providing faith-building, free, high-quality programming. Give today to help you and your Orthodox community stay connected no matter the location.

ORTHODOX MOBILE APPS ARE HERE!

Click here to download the Spark OCN and Orthodox Prayer Book.

______________________________ ______________________________ ___________

Posted by the Orthodox Christian Network. OCN is on Social Media! Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Google+, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Instagram