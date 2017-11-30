On Step Families

Listen Now. Join us as we discuss step families, often a difficult subject to navigate, particularly during the holidays. We discuss how they are created, and navigating how to become a family for the children by honoring their feelings and sense of belonging, as well as how children adjust to what is required of them in each home and the role of the step parents in their own home. Photo credit: Women of Faith About Our Podcasters

Paula Marchman, MA, LPC, is the Managing Director of Family Life Ministry of the Metropolis of Atlanta. She practices Christian Psychotherapy in a private Counseling Office in Atlanta, Georgia. She received her Baccalaureate degree in Biology/Chemistry from Georgia State University and her Master’s degree in Professional Counseling. She is a member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

Eleni Alexiou, MSW is Managing Director of Orthodox Christian Network. She is a Clinical Social Worker with 20 years of experience in nonprofit and psychotherapy. She received her Baccalaureate degree in Social Work from Florida State University and her Master’s degree in Clinical Social Work from Simmons College.

