Orthodox LIFE School and The Gospel of Luke

Ever felt the need to leave behind the distractions of your day and focus solely on God? To take the time to pray and learn more about what is God’s will for you? Listen Now.
Our first interview is with Rev. Hieromonk Innocent (Green), the Superior of St. John of Shanghai and San Francisco Monastery in Manton, CA. In his conversation with Fr. Chris he spoke of the spiritual retreat designed for young adults at St. John’s Monastery, the Orthodox LIFE School, starting June 11th to 17th.
The week long discipleship retreat for people between the ages of 18 and 30 will give participants time for personal prayer, service, ministry and teachings. Father Green explains to Father Chris that his hope for young people coming to this retreat will be to find the purpose God has for them both in service of Him and the church. The speakers participating in this program are: Bishop Daniel of Santa Rosa, CA (OCA); Mother Melania, Superior of the Holy Assumption Monastery in Calistoga, CA (OCA); and Archpriest Philip Tolbert of Santa Rosa, CA, Director of the Bulgarian Orthodox Youth Apostolate.
Please join us in praying for the hearts of those attending this amazing retreat. This year’s retreat has only a few spots left!
Learn more about this retreat and others available at St. John of Shanghai, including next year’s Orthodox LIFE school.
Don’t forget to also visit their facebook page
.
Next we continue to delve into the four gospels with Rev. Dr. George Parsenios, Associate Professor at Princeton Theological Seminary and St. Vladimir’s Orthodoxy Theological Seminary . Today’s discussion is on the Gospel of Luke. Fr. Chris and Rev. Dr. Parsenios focus on Luke’s emphasis on the care of the poor and proper use of our possessions so we may work towards our salvation in serving the poor . The Gospel of Luke is the only gospel that shares the parable of The Good Samaritan, the story of the rich man Lazarus and the parable of the Prodigal Son and these stories all draw on Jesus’ emphasis on helping the poor. Rev. Dr. Parsenios shows us how Luke then ties the Book of Acts into the church ministry. Dive deep into the treasures in store for you in the Gospel of Luke.
ABOUT THE ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN NETWORK
Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is a 501(c)3 and an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America . It is a recognized leader in the Orthodox Media field and has sustained consistent growth over twenty-two years. We have worked to create a community for both believers and non believers alike by sharing the timeless faith of Orthodoxy with the contemporary world through modern media. We are on a mission to inspire Orthodox Christians Worldwide. We have reached 5.7 Million People in One Week and we want to reach millions more! Signup to receive our newsletter email: info@myocn.net.
Do you find it hard to keep focused on Christ when you’re on the go? OCN makes it easy! You can be inspired daily by the OCN programming from where ever you are by plugging into our Listen, Read, Watch , Worship. To learn more about emerging Orthodox leaders in our Community check out OCN 30 Under 30 Initiative. It is an opportunity to show support for and invest in this next generation of trailblazers.
Much like public radio, the Orthodox Christian Network relies on the support of our listeners, readers, volunteers, and fans. If you are interested in supporting our work, you can send your sustaining gift by direct mail, over the phone, or on our website. Your gift will ensure the continued growth of this encouraging Orthodox Community by providing faith-building, free, high-quality programming. Give today to help you and your Orthodox community stay connected no matter the location.
ORTHODOX MOBILE APPS ARE HERE!
Click here to download the Spark OCN and Orthodox Prayer Book.
_______________________________________________________________________
Posted by the Orthodox Christian Network. OCN is on Social Media! Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Google+, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Instagram