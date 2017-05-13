The Orthodox Temple and the Gospel Matthew

By Fr. Chris Metropulos in Come Receive the Light
May 13, 2017 Comment(s)
Join us for our first interview where Father Chris speaks with Chris Kamages, founder and president of CJK Design Group and the first in history to bear the title Archon Architekton. Chris shares how he works to design sacred spaces that enhance Orthodox theology and inspire those who come to worship. You can find his work at http://www.cjkdesign.com/
The name Emmanuel, God with us, encapsulates who Matthew shows us Christ to be. In our second interview we continue Father Chris’s discussion with Rev. Dr. George Parsenios, associate professor of New Testament at St Vladimir’s Seminary where much of his work is devoted to exploring the interaction of early Christianity with classical literature, as well as the interpretation of the New Testament in the early church. 

Fr. Chris Metropulos
