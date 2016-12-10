Our Relationship with God: 6. The word of Christ

Very Rev. Archimandrite Zacharias (Zacharou)

Certainly, the Gospel of Christ was not received of man and is not after man.[1] He Himself assures us that ‘without Him’[2] no good work is able to be completed. This is why He says imperatively to Nicodemus that he must be ‘born again’ from above,[3] in order to understand His mysteries, to enact His commandments and thus to become ‘fit for the Kingdom of God’.[4]

In our given situation we know that nothing is able to help us to fulfil our great purpose, which is to become children of paradise, neither the vanity of the world that surrounds us, nor the corruptible achievements of its created intelligence. Neither do we have enough light in our mind and strength in our heart so as to overcome all the ‘filthiness and superfluity of naughtiness’[5] that we carry within us, so that we may be raised up over the wall that surrounds us. We are too weak to stand in the presence of God and thus to receive from Him the gift of the Spirit and to become a ‘new creation’,[6] capable of every good work that is pleasing to God and of truthful relations with our fellows.

However, we shall be blessed if, being conscious of our poverty and our nothingness, we take refuge in God, trusting in the honour He bestowed on us through His commandments and promises towards us. As the eternal Gospel of Christ affirms, ‘as many as received him, to them gave the power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on his name.’[7] Man’s rebirth occurs through his acceptance of the word of Christ. This word, as the ‘seed’[8] of God, remains in him as the law of life and does not allow him to sin ‘because he has been born of God’.[9]

(to be continued)

[1] Cf. Gal. 1:11-12.

[2] Cf. John 15:5.

[3] Cf. John 3:3.

[4] Luke 9:62.

[5] Jas. 1:21.

[6] 2 Cor. 5:17.

[7] John 1:12.

[8] Luke 8:11.

[9] 1 John 3:9.

Previous post here

Source: pemptousia.com

ABOUT THE ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN NETWORK

The Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America originally commissioned by SCOBA to create a national, sustainable, and effective media witness for Orthodox Christianity and seekers around the world through media ministry. CLICK HERE to download our brochure.

This 501(c)3 is recognized as a leader in the Orthodox Media field and has sustained consistent growth over twenty years. OCN shares the timeless faith of Orthodoxy with the contemporary world through modern media. We are on a mission to inspire Orthodox Christians Worldwide. We have reached 5.7 Million People in One Week. Much like public radio, the Orthodox Christian Network relies on the support of our listeners, readers, and fans. If you are interested in supporting our work, you can send your gift by direct mail, over the phone, or on our website. Your gift will ensure that OCN may continue to offer free, high-quality, Orthodox media.

OCN has partnered with Pemptousia, a Contemporary post-modern man does understand what man is. Through its presence in the internet world, Pemptousia, with its spirit of respect for beauty that characterizes it, wishes to contribute to the presentation of a better meaning of life for man, to the search for the ontological dimension of man, and to the awareness of the unfathomable mystery of man who is always in Christ in the process of becoming, of man who is in the image of divine beauty. And the beauty of man springs from the beauty of the Triune God. In the end, “beauty will save the world”.

Do you find it hard to keep focused on Christ when you’re on the go? OCN makes it easy! Give today to help you and your Orthodox community stay connected no matter the location.

ORTHODOX MOBILE APPS ARE HERE!

Click here to download the Spark OCN and Orthodox Prayer Book.

_______________________________________________________________________

Posted by the Orthodox Christian Network. OCN is on Social Media! Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Google+, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Instagram