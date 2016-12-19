The Parish Stewardship Program – Forms

Note to Parish Stewardship Team:

If an individual indicates an interest, it must be acknowledged. To solicit volunteers and ignore their offer of assistance will likely have a negative effect on their parish participation in general and on stewardship specifically.

See pp. 27 and 28 of The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America Stewardship Resources Handbook for 2017 for a sample Family Information Form and a sample Commitment Form.

Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America Stewardship Resources Handbook for 2017; for more information also see Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America Stewardship Ministries.

As part of an on-going series on stewardship, OCN is pleased to share excerpts from the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America Stewardship Resources Handbook for 2017. This series hopes to assist your parish Stewardship team in getting started and planning a full year of Stewardship Ministry. The handbook contains guidelines for preparation of a parish Stewardship Program, updated letters, a sample commitment card and new member card, various campaign formats and ideas for parish stewardship ministry.

