People Are People: Come Receive the Light Radio Interview

Fr. Chris Metropulos
In her book entitled Ancient Christian Martyrdom:  Diverse Practices, Theologies and Traditions.  Candida Moss, an English academic who is Professor of New Testament and Early Christianity on the theology faculty of the University of Notre Dame talks about martyrdom and how ordinary people can be called to extraordinary things.

We follow with a timely conversation between Fr. Chris and Dr. Albert Rossi about communication skills and interpersonal discipline.  In this time of verbal rancor, cooler heads and more diplomatic and thoughtful words need to prevail.

