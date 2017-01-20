President of Thomas More Law Center Speaks at Christian Rights & Freedom Institute on ‘Challenges in Assimilating Muslims Into the US Community & Culture’

On Tuesday January 24, 2017, Richard Thompson, President of the Thomas More Law Center will address the Christian Rights & Freedom Institute and discuss the ‘Challenges in Assimilating Muslims into the US Community and Culture’. The Thomas More Law Center defends and promotes America’s Judeo-Christian heritage and moral values, including the religious freedom of Christians, time- honored family values, and the sanctity of human life. Mr. Thompson will relate to us the experiences of US cities such as Dearborn and Hamtramck, MI. He will explore whether it is ever possible for Islam to co-exist within a Judeo-Christian legal framework. His proximity to such issues, both professionally and geographically gives Mr. Thompson a unique vantage point to educate and enlighten our audience for the challenges ahead. Mr. Thompson will speak at 3:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday, January 24 as part of the ongoing series of lectures, films, and other events sponsored by the Christian Rights & Freedom Institute. The talk will be in the St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church Cultural Hall, 7100 Airport Road North, Naples, Florida. Download Program Information for the January 24 Event Click on the link below to download program information for the January 24, 2017 event featuring Richard Thompson. Program Information – Richard Thompson, President of Thomas More Law Center to speak at Christian Rights & Freedom Institute on ‘Challenges in Assimilating Muslims Into the US Community & Culture’

President, Thomas More Law Center

He spent 24 years of his professional career at the executive level of law enforcement. As elected Oakland County, Michigan Prosecuting Attorney for eight years (from 1989 to 1996), Thompson directed a staff of 180 including 102 lawyers, and administered an annual budget of $12 million dollars. His accomplishments included: successfully defending the constitutionality of Michigan’s Mandatory Life Law for major drug dealers in the United States Supreme Court, creating the state’s first Child Sexual Assault Crimes Unit, and developing one of the nation’s toughest no plea bargaining policies–which achieved a 98 percent conviction rate.

Thompson gained national prominence as prosecuting attorney for his uncompromising stand against Jack Kevorkian, despite public opinion in Michigan which overwhelmingly supported “Dr. Death” and Physician Assisted Suicide. At the Thomas More Law Center, Richard Thompson directs a highly professional and

aggressive team of lawyers dedicated to the defense and promotion of the religious liberty of Christians, time-honored family values, the sanctity of human life, a strong national defense, and an independent and sovereign United States of America.

