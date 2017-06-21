Protect your eyes!
Do you wear sunglasses? Sunglasses might make you look cool, but they help take care of our eyes too! Did you know the sun’s rays can cause all kinds of damage to our eyes?
Today, in the Gospel, we hear a little about how we have to protect our eyes. Would you like to hear what the Lord said? “The eye is the lamp of the body. So, if your eye is healthy, your whole body will be full of light; but if your eye is unhealthy, your whole body will be full of darkness.”
Sometimes we have to remember that we have to protect our eyes! Yes, protect them from the sun, but especially from what we see with them. As the Gospel tells us, if we see healthy things, our whole body will be healthy. If we see unhealthy things, our whole body will be full of darkness.
You can make good choices about what your eyes see! Sometimes you might play video games with lots of violence or fighting. Sometimes you might see a movie or pictures with things that aren’t so good either. Can you remember to choose something else to watch or see? When you protect your eyes from unhealthy things, you protect your whole body! Let’s be Christians who are full of the light of Christ!
THE HARDEST WORKER: SAINT PAUL
Have you ever worked so hard on something…and you knew it? You can think of something you’ve done that your work really paid off, can’t you?
This week we’ll celebrate the great Apostle Paul. He was one of the hardest workers of the Christian Church…and he says so too! Saint Paul writes, “But by the grace of God I am what I am, and his grace toward me has not been in vain. On the contrary, I worked harder than any of them—though it was not I, but the grace of God that is with me.”
Saint Paul knew that he was a very hard worker for the Church. Saint Paul also knew that God was working with him. AND Saint Paul also knew that his hard work paid off, too! His work spread the good news of our Lord Jesus Christ throughout the whole world.
When you read the Bible, you find out that God wanted Saint Paul to preach the good news to the Gentiles, the people who weren’t Jewish. Saint Paul did just that. It wasn’t easy either. He was whipped with lashes. He was hit with rods. People threw stones at him. He was shipwrecked three times. He was cold, hungry, thirsty. Lots of times, his life was in big danger. Saint Paul knew that God was with him, but He expected him to work hard. And his hard work paid off! Thank God for Saint Paul!
We celebrate the feastday of Saints Peter and Paul on June 29th (July 12th OC).
ABOUT THE ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN NETWORK
Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is a 501(c)3 and an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America . It is a recognized leader in the Orthodox Media field and has sustained consistent growth over twenty-two years. We have worked to create a community for both believers and non believers alike by sharing the timeless faith of Orthodoxy with the contemporary world through modern media. We are on a mission to inspire Orthodox Christians Worldwide. We have reached 5.7 Million People in One Week and we want to reach millions more! Signup to receive our newsletter email: info@myocn.net.
Do you find it hard to keep focused on Christ when you’re on the go? OCN makes it easy! You can be inspired daily by the OCN programming from where ever you are by plugging into our Listen, Read, Watch , Wors
Much like public radio, the Orthodox Christian Network relies on the support of our listeners, readers, volunteers, and fans. If you are interested in supporting our work, you can send your sustaining gift by direct mail, over the phone, or on our website. Your gift will ensure the continued growth of this encouraging Orthodox Community by providing faith-building, free, high-quality programming. Give today to help you and your Orthodox community stay connected no matter the location.
ORTHODOX MOBILE APPS ARE HERE!
Click here to download the Spark OCN and Orthodox Prayer Book.
______________________________
Posted by the Orthodox Christian Network. OCN is on Social Media! Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube,