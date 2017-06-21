Protect your eyes!

Do you wear sunglasses? Sunglasses might make you look cool, but they help take care of our eyes too! Did you know the sun’s rays can cause all kinds of damage to our eyes?

Today, in the Gospel, we hear a little about how we have to protect our eyes. Would you like to hear what the Lord said? “The eye is the lamp of the body. So, if your eye is healthy, your whole body will be full of light; but if your eye is unhealthy, your whole body will be full of darkness.”

Sometimes we have to remember that we have to protect our eyes! Yes, protect them from the sun, but especially from what we see with them. As the Gospel tells us, if we see healthy things, our whole body will be healthy. If we see unhealthy things, our whole body will be full of darkness.