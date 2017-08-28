Remember the Sabbath

Remember the Sabbath day, to keep it holy. Six days you shall labor, and do all your work; but the seventh day is a Sabbath to the Lord your God; in it you shall not do any work, you, or your son, or your daughter, your manservant, or your maidservant, or your cattle, or the sojourner who is within your gates; for in six days the Lord made heaven and earth, the sea, and all that is in them, and rested the seventh day; therefore the Lord blessed the Sabbath day and hallowed it. Exodus 20:8-11

Good morning Prayer Team!

From the Creation of the world, there has been a prescribed day of rest and worship—In the Old Testament, that day was the Sabbath, the last day of the seven day week. Following the Resurrection, the day for worship is the first day of the week, Sunday. In Greek, the first day of the week is named “Kyriaki,” meaning, the day of the Lord. So, the first day of the week is called the “Day of the Lord,” and should be hallowed and sacred in our lives.

Worship does many things for us. It gives us the opportunity to commune with our Creator. Only in the context of worship can we touch the Divine God in Holy Communion. It gives us the opportunity to pray with our community (as opposed to praying privately, and every Christian, by definition, is part of a community, there is no solitary Christian). It sets the week in order, pausing to worship, slow down, and refocus. Worship gives us the opportunity to learn about our faith and make practical application to our lives through the reading of scripture and the sermon. Why wouldn’t we WANT to commune with God weekly? Or pray with our fellow parishioners? Or slow down and quietly refocus? Or learn a lesson about our faith?

No, we are not militant that absolutely NO work is to be done on Sundays—you can cook a meal, or mow the lawn, there is no sin there. But the point is to start the week off in prayer and Communion. On a practical level, we don’t spend enough time with family. Ideally,Sunday is a family day—go to church, visit friends at the coffee hour, go out to lunch with your family, spend some quality time NOT doing our ever-present work.

Some thoughts to ponder under the Fourth Commandment:

Have I worshiped regularly on Sundays and major feast days and have I helped others to do the same?

Do I come regularly late to the holy services?

Does my attention wander during church?

Have I worked unnecessarily on Sundays or major feast days or caused others to do so?

Have I spent the Lord’s Day in a wholesome and edifying ways?

Do I use my time wisely or do I waste a lot of it?

Have I contributed a sacrificial share of my time, talent and treasure to the church?

Have I discouraged others from attending church or participating in the sacraments?

Have I kept the prescribed fasts of the church?

Yes, there is a LOT of stuff that falls under this commandment, a motivation to each of us to do better in at least one area.

Lord, thank You for establishing the Church to sustain us in our journey through life. Please help me stay motivated to worship each Sunday. Bless my priest that he may offer sermons that edify me. Help me to stay focused while worshipping, to put aside other distractions so that I may enjoy being in Your presence. Help me to be a good steward and trust that whatever I give to you sacrificially will come back to me as a blessing. Help me to encourage others to worship. Amen.

Make plans from today to worship next Sunday!

+Fr. Stavros

