RETIRED CLERGY ASSOCIATION HOLD ANNUAL MEETINGS IN CHICAGO
CHICAGO, IL: The Executive Committee of the Greek Orthodox Retired Clergy Association have been in Chicago, Illinois, for the past few days for their Annual Organizational Meetings.
Last night the Executive Committee hosted a dinner in honor of Metropolitan Iakovos of Chicago, with honored guest Bishop Demetrios of Mokissos and representatives of the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago Clergy Syndesmos Fr John Ketchum and Fr Michael Monos.
The members of the Executive Committee of the Greek Orthodox Retired Clergy Association are:
Very Revered Fr Eugene Pappas, President
Fr Steven Vlahos, Vice-President
Fr Robert Stephanopoulos, Secretary
Very Revered Fr Vasilios Bassakyros, Treasurer
Very Revered Fr Earnest Blougouras
Fr Theoharis Tgeoharis
Fr Nicholas Soteropoulos
Fr Joel McEachen
