Sacred Space in our Family Life: Podcast Series

Welcome to the Podcast Series of Family Insights powered by Orthodox Christian Network and Family Life Ministry. Together these ministries have collaborated to bring insight into family life. Today join us as they talk about how the first two commandments relate to oneself and their relationship to the family. Together these counselors will walk you through the important topics so that you can gain insight into your family. OCN is with you in your day to day faith walk engaging Orthodox Christians in the in between times for families and parishes.

This book discussed. You can Listen to Henri Nouwen, download on your Kindle HERE, or purchase hardcover HERE.

Paula Marchman, MA, LPC, is the Managing Director of Family Life Ministry of the Metropolis of Atlanta. She practices Christian Psychotherapy in a private Counseling Office in Atlanta, Georgia. She received her Baccalaureate degree in Biology/Chemistry from Georgia State University and her Master’s degree in Professional Counseling. She is a member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

Eleni Alexiou, MSW is Managing Director of Orthodox Christian Network. She is a Clinical Social Worker with 20 years of experience in nonprofit and psychotherapy. She received her Baccalaureate degree in Social Work from Florida State University and her Master’s degree in Clinical Social Work from Simmons College.

