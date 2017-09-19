Saint David told Christ and He granted his wish

A miracle performed by Saint David on Evia and Elder Iakovos Tsalikis

(Attested by Fr. Ioannis Niryianakis)

At the hospital where I was working, a student was admitted with a high temperature. This student was called Stylianos Steryianos, was the son of Christos and Evangelia, and lived in Patisia. His parents were my spiritual children, very devout people and their son was a fine young man.

Well, Stelios [short form of Stylianos] had a very high temperature for a very long period of time and nothing would lower it past 39.5 (103). He was undiagnosed and in the end the consultant, Professor Militadis Samartzis, together with his assistants, came to the conclusion that Stelios’ illness was, in all likelihood, some form of ‘macrocytic anaemia’. They used all available medication, even large doses of cortisone, but to no avail.

The doctors told us that even the smallest germ would bring about his death if he became infected. They held a consultation and, after a few days, told us that medicine had absolutely nothing more to offer. All of us, including the medical and hospital staff and the poor parents were simply waiting for the end. At that moment, I thought of Elder Iakovos.

I called the father over and told him briefly: ‘Christos, Stelios is an angel and Christ wants him with Him. The only person who could help is Father Iakovos, but, unfortunately, you can hardly leave now, when we’re waiting for the end’.

Mr. Steryianos was greatly taken by what I said- in any case, there was no other choice- so he got into his car and drove like the wind to Saint David’s monastery, found the holy Elder and fell at his feet, weeping bitterly while he told him about the problem with his son.

It seemed that the Elder already knew about it. ‘Christos- forgive me- I’ll pray. Just wait here for a short while’

Soon a great miracle occurred. ‘Christos’, said the Elder, ‘the temperature’s just dropped Your son’s going to get well. Saint David told Christ and He granted his wish’.

Mr. Steryianos was completely dumbfounded. He called the hospital and the staff nurse, Mrs. Dorothea Playiannakou, answered. ‘Christos’, she said,’ the whole hospital’s celebrating and we’ve been looking for you. Five minutes ago, Stelios’ temperature suddenly dropped and we can’t explain why or how’.

We were all weeping with joy, but it wasn’t until Christos returned that we found out how the miracle had occurred.

Stelios is now married with two children, he’s a true child of the Church, with all the spiritual gifts Christ has given him.

I experienced this event on a twenty-four hour basis, because he was a favourite of mine and his parents were two of my most special spiritual children.

Source: pemptousia.com

OCN has partnered with Pemptousia

