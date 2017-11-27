Saint Paul on Raising Funds

Archimandrite Varnavas Lambropoulos

Writing in his second epistle to the Corinthians, Saint Paul urges them- among other things- to contribute towards a fund-raising collection for the Christians of Jerusalem. This was the first time in the history of Christianity that this method of providing assistance to other Christians in need was used and established. And it’s worth noting that Paul isn’t content with just a couple of words of encouragement. In almost two whole chapters of the epistle [8, 9] he attempts to point out to the Corinthians the immense importance of this effort of charity.

First he highlights for them the love of Christ, Who, for our sakes, abandoned His riches and became poor, so that we could become rich through His poverty. In other words, from being empty vessels containing nothing but the hot air of our egotism, we can become receptacles full of grace and love.

He also emphasizes that charity is pleasing to God, when it’s performed not grudgingly and parsimoniously, but gladly and willingly.

He reminds them that their charity will not only meet the needs of the poor in Jerusalem, but will also be a cause for God’s name to be glorified, since it will be a practical confession of the Gospel of His own love.

As long as the world is as it is, there’ll be a difference between the rich and the poor. No political system and no human effort has ever been able to solve this problem, and the same will be true in the future. In the ‘best-case’ solution, the state has implemented the system of ‘Let’s take by force (sometimes involving killing) so that we can distribute fairly’. But the curative measure of throwing out the baby with the bathwater isn’t actually very philanthropic.

It’s only to the degree that people freely love the will of God that there’s any hope of them being cured of their egotism, so that they can love their neighbour.

Following the teachings of Christ and the holy Apostles, the Church has never ceased proclaiming that charity isn’t merely a good act, so that we can be good people, but that, instead, it’s actually a basic requirement for us to become members of the Body of Christ, for us to belong to Christ.

And in order to stress this, the Church hasn’t hesitated, over the centuries, to use blunt language in order to penetrate our insensitive shell. For example:

Basil the Great says that stealing somebody’s clothes doesn’t mean only that you take from a person who already has things to wear, but also that you don’t dress somebody who’s naked (Homily on ‘I will tear down my barns’ [Luke 12, 18]).

Another of the Church’s books, the Nomocanon* of Manouil Malaxos the Notary (Thebes 1561), summarizes the Orthodox teaching on charity and says ‘God gives what He gives to the rich for one reason only: so that they can share with the poor. And those of the rich who don’t share with the poor will be judged by God as if they were murderers’.

In other words, not to beat about the bush, people who ‘simply’ haven’t actively engaged in alms-giving- even if they’ve never hurt a fly- are considered by the Church to be robbers and murderers.

Source: pemptousia.com

ABOUT THE ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN NETWORK

The Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America originally commissioned by SCOBA to create a national, sustainable, and effective media witness for Orthodox Christianity and seekers around the world through media ministry. CLICK HERE to download our brochure.

This 501(c)3 is recognized as a leader in the Orthodox Media field and has sustained consistent growth over twenty years. OCN shares the timeless faith of Orthodoxy with the contemporary world through modern media. We are on a mission to inspire Orthodox Christians Worldwide. We have reached 5.7 Million People in One Week. Much like public radio, the Orthodox Christian Network relies on the support of our listeners, readers, and fans. If you are interested in supporting our work, you can send your gift by direct mail, over the phone, or on our website. Your gift will ensure that OCN may continue to offer free, high-quality, Orthodox media.

OCN has partnered with Pemptousia. A Contemporary post-modern man does understand what man is. Through its presence in the internet world, Pemptousia, with its spirit of respect for beauty that characterizes it, wishes to contribute to the presentation of a better meaning of life for man, to the search for the ontological dimension of man, and to the awareness of the unfathomable mystery of man who is always in Christ in the process of becoming, of man who is in the image of divine beauty. And the beauty of man springs from the beauty of the Triune God. In the end, “beauty will save the world”.

Do you find it hard to keep focused on Christ when you’re on the go? OCN makes it easy! Give today to help you and your Orthodox community stay connected no matter the location.

ORTHODOX MOBILE APPS ARE HERE!

Click here to download the Spark OCN and Orthodox Prayer Book.

_______________________________________________________________________

Posted by the Orthodox Christian Network. OCN is on Social Media! Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Google+, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Instagram