Salvation Doesn’t Happen Instantly

Fruits of the Spirit

The fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control. Galatians 5: 22-23

And we desire each one of you to show the same earnestness in realizing the full assurance of hope until the end, so that you may not be sluggish, but imitators of those who through faith and patience inherit the promises. Hebrews 6: 11-12

Good morning Prayer Team!

I remember many years ago when I went to college that between the parking lot and the dormitories, there were at least ten tables advertising “free” credit cards. Of course, most of us who were 18 years old back then didn’t know how exactly credit cards worked. We saw “free credit line up to $10,000” and thought “free money,” “instant money.” Of course, we learned quickly that there is no such thing as free credit. Credit cards need to be paid off, usually at a high interest rate. We live in a culture of instant gratification, and a culture of impatience. Remember the song from the old Popeye cartoon “I will gladly pay you Tuesday for a hamburger today.” We want our reward now. Pay first? No way. Reward now, pay later.

Back in the day, when everyone only had a home phone, when we couldn’t reach someone, we left a message and assumed when they got home they’d call us back. Now that we have cell phones, when we don’t get a message on the home phone, we call the cell phone and when we don’t get an answer there, we start texting until we get an answer. When you get a call or a text, it is expected that it will be answered immediately. Our culture of instant gratification has dealt a big blow to the concept of patience. And because one has to be patient in order to create authentic and lasting relationships, there are many people who struggle to build authentic and lasting relationships.

I remember one year at summer camp, when we announced that campers could not have cell phones, the campers looked at me like I was from Mars and asked “what are we supposed to do now? Can YOU entertain US?” And I answered, “how about talk to each other?” Yes, it takes time to build an authentic relationship with another human being. It takes effort and patience, and in many relationships there are setbacks on the way to success.

It also takes time to have an authentic relationship with God. In our theology, salvation isn’t a once-saved, always saved, one moment event. Salvation is a process. It is a journey. And like any worthwhile endeavor, it requires effort and time. There will be setbacks and strides. And patience is needed especially in the times one feels he or she is in a spiritual valley.

The good news is that God is patient with us, He is patient with our shortcomings, He is happy for our successes. In today’s scripture verse, St. Paul tells us that “those with faith and patience inherit the promises.” There is no instant gratification salvation. There is also no “I will work on salvation after I pass away,” ala the “I will gladly pay you later for the hamburger today.

The instant gratification society in which we live has taken away the concept of patience. We have lost our ability to wait, and in many ways to work for something that will be rewarded down the line. Life has become all about NOW, NOW, NOW. Eternal life is all about the eternal reward. And yet, the journey to eternal life can also bring reward in the present life. However, the rewards of the Christian life are realized with patience, not with instant gratification or putting everything on a credit card. We grow as we go, and we grow when we go with patience.

Lord, help me to be a person of patience and discipline. Help me always to see that big picture of life. May I always have my eyes and my heart set on Your heavenly Kingdom. Amen.

Keep your eyes on the Prize!

+Fr. Stavros

