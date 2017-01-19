Salvation Takes Work

Is there one path to salvation? Listen as Fr. Chris speaks with Fr. Nicholas Hadzellis and they discuss the concept of working out our salvation in everything we do. Fr. Nicholas is the priest at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Fort Worth, TX.

But first, listen as Fr. Chris speaks with Fr. Anthony S. Tandilyan, Associate Pastor at St. Vasilios in Peabody, MA on using modern media to “spread the Word.” You can find Fr. Anthony’s website at FeastofHealthyThoughts.com.

