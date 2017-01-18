Seeing Jesus

In a way, we are like Zacchaeus too. Sometimes people will tell us about God, but sometimes we have to go out of our way to “see” Him, or to learn more about Him! One great way is by reading your Bible. Do you have your own Bible you can read sometimes? Another great way is by coming to church as much as we can. We can go out of our way too, just like Zacchaeus!

SAINT TIMOTHY: “LET NO ONE DESPISE YOUR YOUTH”

Has anybody ever told you, “You’re too little for that”? Sure! Everybody has heard that. We heard in today’s Gospel reading about a man (Zacchaeus) who was too short to see Jesus, so he climbed a tree to see over the crowds. Today we celebrate the nameday of Saint Timothy, a man who must have been young to be preaching and teaching about God. Some people might not have wanted to listen to Timothy, just because he was young. Saint Timothy was a helper to Saint Paul, and in fact, today we hear from one of the letters Saint Paul wrote to him. Saint Paul writes, “Let no one despise your youth, but set the believers an example in speech and conduct, in love, in faith, in purity.” In other words, Saint Paul tells Timothy (and us too!) not to worry that he is young. Instead, this young man can show people what it means to be a Christian. He can still be loving, faithful, and pure. We can all follow Saint Paul’s advice to young Saint Timothy, can’t we? You might be too young for some things in the church, but we can try to be good Christian examples at any age. Just remember, you’re never “too little for that!”

We celebrate the nameday of Saint Timothy today, Sunday, January 22nd.

