Sounding the Sacred and the Gospel of John

How does music affect your faith? Join us today for a conversation between Father Gregory Joyce and Dr. Peter Bouteneff focusing on the Arvo Part Project. Dr. Bouteneff is a professor of Systemic Theology at St. Vladimirs’ Seminary and director of the Arvo Part Project. He is also the author of Sweeter than Honey: Orthodox Thinking on Dogma and Truth, Beginnings: Ancient Christian Readings of the Biblical Creation Narratives. and most recently Arvo Part: Out of Silence. Their conversation unravels the relationship between Arvo Part’s music and his Orthodox Christian faith. We also learn how the Arvo Pärt Project is helping to shape Orthodox Theology by sharing ways we can learn about our faith from others living out Orthodoxy. Our staff followed up with Dr. Bouteneff on an update of the conference, Sounding the Sacred. Videos from the conference can be found at http://www.sacredartsinitiative.com/

Our second interview is the final installment of our five part series on the Gospels between Father Chris and Rev. Dr. George Parsenios on the Gospel of John. Rev. Dr. George is an Associate Professor at Princeton Theological Seminary and St. Vladimir’s Orthodoxy Theological Seminary. Here Rev. Fr. George shares that John is best understood with the image of an eagle because it is a soaring theology. It was called the spiritual gospel that raised our minds from earth to heaven. We see revelation and concealment of the mystery of God in this gospel as well as a great understanding of the gift of life offered by Christ. This interview is filled with a deep understanding of the Gospel of John and you will not want to miss the wisdom shared.

